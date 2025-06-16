Selection U-turn for England Tests? Gautam Gambhir-backed India star stays back after intra-squad game: Report

The intra-squad game may have been a pre-cursor to the Test matches against England, with the match in Kent seen largely as a practice for the Shubman Gill-led senior Indian team. However, for the India A players, it presented another opportunity to prove their worth and probably even force a last-minute change. Indian players before the start of the intra-squad game in Kent

According to a report in RevSportz, fast bowler Harshit Rana, who was part of the India A squad, will be staying back in England and will hence not be on the flight back to India on June 17 along with the rest of the players from the 'A' team.

While many Indian players have been getting offers from various County teams in England, the report hinted that Rana's case is different. Although, it did not clarify yet whether the development indicated that he would be added to the Indian squad for the Test series.

Rana played just one India A game, where he picked one wicket for 99 runs and scored 16 runs. His performance in the intra-squad match is yet not known as the game was not played behind closed doors, with no fans or media.

The Delhi speedster broke into the Indian team after a splendid show for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, when current India head coach Gautam Gambhir served as the franchise's mentor. Having impressed the former India cricketer, Rana earned a national call-up and eventually made his debut in the tour of Australia in Perth. He played two Test matches in the series, picking up four wickets.

Rana was, however, overlooked for the series in England, as the BCCI selectors favoured Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to accompany Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department.

The Indian team will reach Leeds on June 17, where Gambhir, who had left for home owing to a personal reason, will unite with the side. The city will host the first Test match against England, starting June 20.