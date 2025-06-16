VVS Laxman's role in intra-squad game clarified as Gambhir's absence sparks coaching rumours: 'Target is to win in ENG'

The presence of former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is officially associated with the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, in the intra-squad game in Kent on Saturday amid the absence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who returned to India the same day owing to personal reasons, sparked various speculations. One of them pertained to whether he was filling the role of Gambhir until his return. Not to forget, Laxman was reportedly the first choice for the BCCI officials as Rahul Dravid's successor for the head coach role. VVS Laxman is currently in England with the Indian team

Laxman has extensive experience playing in England. Donning the Indian white, he has been on three tours of the country—2002, 2007, and 2011—scoring 586 runs in 19 innings, including five fifties. He has also played 23 other first-class matches in England—16 for Lancashire across the 2007 and 2009 County editions and seven others were tour games for India.

Hence, Laxman, who has been filled in as a temporary replacement for the coaching role over the last two years, would be an excellent choice as Gambhir's replacement. But a Cricbuzz report said he is not in England for that role. While he may be spotted at the intra-squad game and could even have a word with the support staff members, his role was "nothing more." It added that he is likely to leave England soon.

"He has gone there for some other purpose, not on any assignment with the Indian team. He travelled to London from Lausanne," a BCCI source told Cricbuzz. Another source added, "The target is to win in England, and he may have spoken to the coaches and selectors present here, and perhaps even attended the intra-squad game. But he holds no official role with this team."

Yet another source said, "He went to Switzerland and simply stopped by in London to spend time with the boys. It was always part of his plan." It has been learnt that Laxman went to Switzerland for a conference.

The intra-squad game ended on Monday, implying it was merely of three days of action in Kent, where Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan scored their respective centuries.

The five-match contest will begin on June 20 in Leeds. The Indian players will have a day off on June 16, before they leave for Headingley on Tuesday.