Mitchell Johnson rips Josh Hazlewood for IPL call, demands action after WTC loss: Is that the mindset you want?

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's decision to return to the delayed 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), thus skipping his preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, did not sit well with former Australian player Mitchell Johnson. Hazelwood was criticised for his act after Australia failed to defend the WTC crown at the Lord's, losing by five wickets inside four days. Mitchell Johnson slammed Josh Hazlewood for picking IPL over WTC prep

Hazlewood was reportedly unlikely to connect with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the final leg of the IPL 2025, which was suspended for almost a week in the wake of the India-Pakistan tensions. There were some concerns about an injury, which he felt should be treated with the WTC final around the corner. However, he did return to India later for the final few matches.

Taking to his column in the West Australian, Johnson lashed out at Hazlewood for that decision, saying that it affected his performance in the WTC final, where he picked just two wickets. The former cricketer also called for strict action, indicating that the Australian selectors should contemplate on the selection of such players.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," he wrote.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either. If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson.

Johnson admitted that while is not trying to be "overly critical", he wants the selectors to give a fair chance to players like Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and Scott Boland.

"Players on the fringe such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and Scott Boland, despite being 36, have a different mentality. They're eager to prove themselves every time they get a chance. I'm not being overly critical of an ageing team which has achieved plenty together. Our established players including the senior bowling quartet, Usman Khawaja, (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne have achieved some great things," Johnson said.

"It's essential to consider when the right time is to make some tough calls. The upcoming three-Test Windies tour seems like an excellent opportunity to give deserving players a chance to shine, and the finger injury to Smith might have the silver lining of prompting some regeneration. Finding a specialist No.3 is crucial, and with the form Labuschagne has shown over the past 18 months, it's hard to justify moving him back into that position. Trying to make changes in all top-three batting slots at once would indeed be risky, and I don't think the selectors will go that route," he added.