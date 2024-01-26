 Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM

Jan 26, 2024 07:59 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Jharkhand squad -
Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Aditya Singh, Anukul Roy, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron
Vidarbha squad -
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score, Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score, Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

  • Jan 26, 2024 07:59 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Details
    Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Jharkhand and Vidarbha to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

