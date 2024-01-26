Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 AM
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Jharkhand squad -
Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Aditya Singh, ...Read More Anukul Roy, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron
Vidarbha squad -
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 26, 2024 07:59 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Details
Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Jharkhand and Vidarbha to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this articleTopics