Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM

Match 61 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 09:00 AM

Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi



Jharkhand squad -

Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Aditya Singh, ...Read More Anukul Roy, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron

Vidarbha squad -

Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

