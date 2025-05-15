Josh Hazlewood to return to India to help RCB win maiden IPL, KKR assemble full squad for playoff qualification

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to return to India and take part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quest to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL). Sources close to Hazlewood confirmed to Hindustan Times that the right-arm pacer will soon travel to India to join the RCB squad. His arrival date, however, is yet to be confirmed. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, second left, celebrates with RCB teammates(AP)

Like most other top Australian cricketers, Hazlewood had flown back home after the IPL was suspended for a week due to the rising border tension between India and Pakistan. With the BCCI announcing a resumption of the IPL with a revised schedule, there were doubts about the Australia and South Africa cricketers as they are set to begin preparation for the World Test Championship final. Uncertainty over South Africa stars Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi remains, but HT can confirm that Hazlewood will return to India.

The veteran pacer, who has played an important role in RCB's stellar run this season by picking up 18 wickets in 10 matches, missed their last league fixture due to a shoulder injury but doubts about his fitness were erased once he was named in Australia's WTC final squad.

"Yes, Josh will travel to India. We are in discussion with the authorities about the exact date of his arrival," a source close to Hazlewood told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

Hazlewood's return is set to boost RCB's morale, as they are in danger of missing their captain, Rajat Patidar, due to an injury.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had decided to give full support to its players who decided to return to India for the IPL. "Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," CA said in a statement.

The IPL is set to resume on May 17 with RCB taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. As Hazlewood's arrival date is not yet confirmed, his availability for the KKR match remains doubtful.

Before that, players from the West Indies and England travelled to India.

Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd joined the RCB squad before Saturday's encounter. Shepherd was accompanied by his national duo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo. Shepherd is also part of the West Indies ODI squad for their upcoming tour in England, which will start on May 29. The series' schedule will clash with the IPL 2025 playoffs.

As of now, Cricket West Indies have not clarified Shepherd's participation in the league after May 29. England's Liam Livingstone has also linked up with RCB, while Jacob Bethell has already rejoined the team.

Bethell has also been named for England's upcoming home white ball series against the Caribbean side, whereas Livingstone was dropped from both the ODI and T20I sides.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) granted no-objection certificates (NOCs) to all players participating in the IPL until May 25, the original date of the IPL 2025 final. As a result, Bethell was not named in England's squad for the four-day Test match against Zimbabwe that starts May 29.

KKR assemble full squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders are among the few teams that have remained unaffected by the IPL revised schedule. All their fit players have joined their squad before the RCB match.

“KKR players and support staff have assembled in Bengaluru for our match vs RCB on 17 May,” said the franchise.