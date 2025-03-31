KL Rahul shows how tiny his new-born daughter is after being asked 'how's the baby', can't stop blushing while doing so

KL Rahul recently embraced parenthood as he and wife Athiya Shetty welcomed a baby girl. The middle-order missed Delhi Capitals' opening fixture of the IPL 2025 edition against Lucknow Super Giants as he was in Mumbai to celebrate the big moment in his family's life. However, the 32-year-old made his way back to Visakhapatnam for the second fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad, and the return turned out to be a happy occasion as the franchise ended up winning the contest with seven wickets in hand. Nitish Kumar Reddy congratulated KL Rahul for welcoming a baby girl.(Screengrabs - X)

However, a day before the fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad, KL Rahul was seen speaking to Nitish Kumar Reddy during the training session. Of course, the duo talked about the middle-order batter becoming a father.

A video is going viral on social media in which SunRisers' all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy can be seen congratulating KL Rahul on a big moment in his life.

"How is your baby? Cute," asked Nitish Kumar Reddy.

To this, KL Rahul replied, "Obviously, I will say cute."

KL Rahul then signalled how small the baby was. One can easily spot the joy on his face while talking about his child.

Earlier on March 24, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared a joint Instagram post to announce the arrival of their first child.

Sharing the update, the couple posted a painting of two swans with the message, "Blessed with a baby girl.”

Delhi Capitals hammer by SunRisers

On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic seven-wicket win, chasing down 164 with 24 balls to spare.

Mitchell Starc was the star of the show as he took five wickets, helping Delhi bundle out a power-packed SRH batting lineup for 163 inside 19 overs.

Delhi Capitals did not have any trouble chasing down the total as Faf du Plessis (50), Jake Fraser-McGurk (38) and Abishek Porel (34*) got among the runs.

KL Rahul also played a 15-run cameo off 5 balls, including two fours and one six. In the end, Porel and Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 34 and 21, respectively.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.