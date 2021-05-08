Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid, misses flight back to New Zealand

New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League 2021 season, was tested positive for Covid-19, as per a statement released by New Zealand Cricket. The statement further states that the wicketkeeper-batsman missed his charter flight back to New Zealand with all the other members of the New Zealand contingent.

Seifert now will stay in isolation in Ahmedabad and will be transferred to Chennai, where he will be taken to a private hospital for treatment, before making his way back home.

"Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms," the NZC statement said.

"Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation," it further added.

NZC chief executive David White said that he is confident Seifert will receive the best medical care in India.

“It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again," he said.

“Since receiving the news, we’ve organised support for Tim and have also – via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments," he added.

Seifert is the third KKR member to have tested positive for the virus, after Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, who both were found positive on Monday.

