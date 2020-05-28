Brian Lara admitted he had difficulties against me: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez

cricket

Brian Lara is regarded as one of the legends of cricket. The former left-handed West Indies batsman still holds the record of being the only player to score 400 runs in a Test innings. In his memorable career, Lara played 131 Tests in which he scored 11,953 runs at an average of 52.9. He also played 299 ODIs in which he scored 10,405 runs at an average of 40.5. Though veteran Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez recalls the time when Lara told him that he gets troubled by him.

Speaking in an interview to Geo News programme Score, Hafeez said that he has always been able to trouble left-handed batsmen.

Calling Lara one of his “favourite” batsmen, Hafeez said: “Left-handers have always had difficulty facing me. However, I have bowled well to right-handers as well. If you look at my economy rate, it’s the same against both. I dismissed one of my favourite batsmen, Brian Lara, as well.”

“He [Lara] also admitted that he had difficulty batting against me. He was a world class batsman and there are very few batsmen who played spinners as well as Lara,” the right-arm spinner added.

“In my career, my bowling has supported me a lot. If I was not able to perform with the bat in some match, I used to make up for it with my bowling. I would like to continue my success against left-handers, which is a God-gifted talent, till I am playing cricket,” Hafeez further said.

Talking about his retirement plans, Hafeez said: “I want to retire from international cricket after playing the next T20 World Cup. I hope I am able to end my career with grace and respect. I am keeping myself fit and my performances have been up to the mark in recent years. So If I am fulfilling all requirements of representing the national side, then I am available for selection, even if the event is shifted to next year.”