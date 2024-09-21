Legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga joined in on the fun in the India vs Bangladesh Test series as he took to social media to share a laugh with Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan. Lasith Malinga reacts after Virat Kohli sledges Shakib Al Hasan using his name during India vs Bangladesh Test(PTI)

Malinga responded to a tweet which captured a moment from Day 2 in the match, in which Kohli complimented Shakib’s bowling by comparing him to the Sri Lankan great. In response to a video of the incident between his two Asian rivals, Malinga posted the words “Niyamai malli,” which translates to ‘Great, brother.’

Kohli can be heard making a small comment to Shakib Al Hasan, who was fielding in the infield at the time. “Malinga,” said Kohli to Shakib humorously. “Malinga bana hua hai, yorker pe yorker de raha hai (Acting like Malinga, bowling yorker after yorker,” said the former Indian captain.

Shakib had been bowling from a low arm angle, which was the distinctive trait of Malinga’s bowling, and trying to cramp Kohli for room by delivering yorkers right at his toes. Having done this on several occasions in Kohli’s innings, the Indian batter took the opportunity to have some fun at Shakib’s expense.

Kohli fails but India on top in Chennai

Kohli would fall soon after in the innings, dismissed LBW to a full delivery by Shakib’s spin partner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, choosing not to review despite the replay indicating that he might have gotten a slight feather on the ball.

Shakib’s bag of tricks didn’t work out against Rishabh Pant later in the innings, however, as the wicketkeeper-batter took advantage of the favourable matchup by attacking the spinner. Shakib conceded 79 runs in his 13 overs, going at just over run a ball, and was wicketless in his efforts as well.

India remain favourites for this contest going into the fourth innings, with Bangladesh chasing a huge target of 515 runs. While Kohli won’t be happy with his performance with bat across the first Test, he will look to bounce back in Kanpur in the second match.