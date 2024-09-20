‘Malinga bana hua hai’: Virat Kohli sledges Shakib Al Hasan after Bangladesh great lands two perfect yorkers

Virat Kohli was confused for a bit while batting on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Was the bowler Shakib Al Hasan or Lasith Malinga? There are zero similarities between Shakib and Malinga's bowling apart from the distant possibility of both delivering the ball from a lower angle with a round-arm action. But such was the Bangladesh great's precision in landing a couple of yorkers, a delivery that Malinga used to bowl in his sleep, that Kohli could not help but compare him with the former Sri Lanka fast bowler. ‘Malinga bana hua hai’: Virat Kohli sledges Shakib after Bangladesh great lands two perfect yorkers

It happened in the 15th over of India's second innings when Shakib landed back-to-back yorkers to Kohli, with one of them nearly resulting in a return catch. This happened after Shakib had already bowled a yorker early in the innings. So amazed was Kohli at Shakib's precision in landing yorkers to Kohli that in between the 15th and 16th over, he was heard comparing Shakib to Malinga on the stump microphone.

"You are my Mali," Kohli told Shakib. When the former Bangladesh skipper did not understand, Kohli made it clear by saying, "Malinga bana hua, yorker pe yorker (You have been landing yorkers like Malinga). Shakib naturally took the comment sportingly and had a big laugh.

Kohli, however, was dismissed soon after by Shakib's spin-bowling partner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kohli played all around an innocuous off-spinner from Mehidy which thudded onto his pads. Umpire Richard Kettleborough had no hesitation in raising his finger. Kohli had a quick chat with partner Shubman Gill and decided to walk off without taking the DRS.

Replays, however, left everyone stunned. The ultra edge flickered a great deal when the ball was passing Kohli's bat, meaning he would have survived had he taken the DRS.

India in complete control in Chennai

Kohli did not have a great comeback on his Test return after a long back. He was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud for six in the first innings when he tried to flash at a wide and full away-going delivery. In the second innings, another familiar foe in the form an off-spinner brought about a premature end to his promising innings.

Kohli's quiet outing in Chennai, however, did not affect India's performance. At the end of the second day's play, India was firmly in the driver's seat. India reached 81/3 in their second innings, enjoying a huge lead of 308 runs.