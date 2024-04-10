Lasith Malinga shows Arjun Tendulkar, other bowlers who's boss during MI training session ahead of RCB clash

Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the 2024 Indian Premier League last week when they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. The side had endured a tough start to the season, facing three successive defeats under new captain Hardik Pandya. And the triumph for MI appears to have injected fresh enthusiasm into the camp. Lasith Malinga during MI's training session(X/mipaltan)

Earlier this week, the MI shared a moment from the side's training session in a video, which showed a target-hitting drill for bowlers. The video saw Lasith Malinga asking his bowlers, which included Arjun Tendulkar, to hit at the stumps. However, none could manage to hit the sole stump at the other end; that is when Malinga took up the challenge himself.

Despite having retired from professional cricket for over three years now, Malinga demonstrated unwavering accuracy by effortlessly hitting the target, showcasing that his skills remain sharp even at the age of 40.

Watch:

Malinga gave into a smile as he hit the target; the Sri Lankan bowler was known for his fierce yorkers that would often crash the stumps during his playing days, and he made his name in the Indian Premier League for the same throughout his time at Mumbai Indians. The former right-arm pacer is among the rare one-franchise players in the IPL, having represented MI all through his league career.

Across nine seasons, Malinga etched his name in the wicket-taking list as one of the top bowlers in the tournament, claiming 170 wickets in 122 matches. He is MI's highest wicket-taker and was also the league's top wicket-taker when he retired in 2021. Since then, six bowlers have surpassed him, with Yuzvendra Chahal being at the top with 195 wickets to his name in 149 matches.

MI face struggling RCB

While Mumbai Indians' journey in the IPL 2024 season has been challenging, marked by just one win in their initial four matches, their recent victory against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium signals a potential turning point. The side will now face the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have only one win in five matches so far.