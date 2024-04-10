Karthik lets out RCB 'captaincy' issue, backs Andy Flower despite frustrating start: 'He has taken the horse to water'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have endured a poor start to their 2024 Indian Premier League campaign, facing four losses in their opening five matches. RCB are on a three-match losing streak, with both their batting order and bowling attack failing to step up. While the side's star batter, Virat Kohli, has been among the runs – currently holding the Orange Cap with 316 runs to his name – no other batter has impressed so far. Dinesh Karthik (L) spoke about RCB's poor start to the IPL 2024 campaign; Faf du Plessis (R), the RCB skipper(ANI)

The bowlers, meanwhile, have been leaky, which has hampered the side's progress in the opening phase of the tournament. Despite the frustrating start, Dinesh Karthik, RCB's wicketkeeper-batter, has come in defence of the side's newly-appointed head coach, Andy Flower. In a chat with Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton for SKY, Karthik spoke in detail about the issues bothering RCB, stating that cricket is a “captaincy-driven” sport and Flower and co have done all in their capacity to provide a strong team environment.

“I reckon he (Flower) has been one of the best that I've worked with, because of the clarity he gives. It's a great case in point, as the support staff can only do that much. It is a captain-driven game, it is a fact. It is not football or basketball, where the manager have such a big role to play on the field of play,” Karthik said.

"If I can give an analogy, (it's like) taking the horse to the water, which he has done. He has provided us with whatever's possible; not only in terms of clarity and roles, but also in terms of giving us space, understanding, travel… giving us the days off after games (too). The way he has managed us so far, I genuinely feel he has been outstanding.

“A word for Mo Bobat too, he has been unbelievable too. It would be unfair if I didn't say that these are two of the best people I've worked with. I know it's only been five games, I know you'd think 'he's won just one, lost four, and he's just praising them no end', but genuinely, back-end is about as good as you can do,” Karthik added.

Flower took over as the coach for RCB after the last season, replacing Sanjay Bangar. RCB last qualified for the playoffs in the 2022 season of the tournament, which was also Faf du Plessis' first season as the side's skipper.

This year, however, the South African veteran has been facing issues with run-scoring, too; in five games so far, du Plessis has scored only 109 runs.

RCB face MI

It would be a clash between the two struggling sides in the season as the Royal Challengers meet Mumbai Indians on April 11. While MI also faced defeats in their first three matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side did get off the mark in its last match against Delhi Capitals.