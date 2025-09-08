Leave him alone: Ravi Shastri refuses to let Shubman Gill replace Sanju Samson as India opener in Asia Cup 2025

Former coach Ravi Shastri has given stern advice to the Indian team for not changing Sanju Samson's batting position in the upcoming Asia Cup to accommodate Shubman Gill in the batting order. Samson was in incredible form last year in T20Is, but now finds himself under pressure with Shubman Gill’s comeback. During the squad announcement of the Asia Cup, chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Samson opened with Abhishek Sharma only in the absence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Gill restored as vice-captain and almost certain to open, Samson could be pushed down the order or even sidelined from the playing XI. Sanju Samson was in incredible form last year in T20Is, but now finds himself under pressure with Shubman Gill’s comeback.(BCCI Images)

However, Shastri is insistent that Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav maintain Samson’s spot at the top, suggesting Shubman Gill be accommodated elsewhere in the lineup.

“He [Samson] is most dangerous in the top three," Shastri said at a media interaction. “That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It [replacing Samson for Gill] won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as the opener. Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds," he added.

“Spin will definitely be flavour of the month”: Shastri

Samson was India's best T20I batter, scoring 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

Shastri emphasised the crucial role spinners will play in the upcoming Dubai conditions. He noted that teams may field multiple spinners, and India’s mix of wrist and finger spinners gives them flexibility.

“Given the conditions in Dubai and the heat, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. Whether it’s two or three (for India), it depends on balance, but spinners will certainly be in big demand in Dubai. You need both finger spin and wrist spin. India has that luxury, and they’ll all come into play depending on conditions," he added.

India will begin their tournament against the UAE on September 10, followed by a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on September 14, both in Dubai. Their final group stage match is set against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.