Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Love to take on bowlers, easy to steady ship if we take charge: Shreyas Iyer

PTI |
Feb 24, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Love to take on bowlers, easy to steady ship if we take charge: Shreyas Iyer

Dubai, Giving a peek into his mindset when faced with high-pressure situations, India batter Shreyas Iyer has said that he likes to be aggressive to "steady the ship", something that he demonstrated quite well in the Champions Trophy win over arch-foes Pakistan after making a sedate start.

Love to take on bowlers, easy to steady ship if we take charge: Shreyas Iyer
Love to take on bowlers, easy to steady ship if we take charge: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer's 56 off 67 was the perfect supporting act to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 as India chased a 242-run target with more than seven overs to spare on Sunday night. The win has pushed Pakistan to the brink of elimination and taken India within touching distance of a semifinal berth.

"I love to take on the bowlers when we are under pressure. And that is my mindset. If we take charge, if we gain the momentum towards us, then it is easy to steady the ship," Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

"And from there on, the rest of the batsmen, when they come in, it becomes easy for them."

He expected India to take way less than the 42.3 overs that the side consumed for the six-wicket victory.

"I think we could have won a bit earlier, could have been a convincing win based on how the wicket was playing. It was initially coming on pretty well with the new ball and after that it was difficult to score runs when the ball got a bit old," he said.

"But if we would have played more aggressively we would have won a bit earlier I felt," he added.

Iyer, nonetheless, termed India's as a "sweet" one because it came against a competitive team and involved warding off a lot of "external pressures."

"I haven't played that many matches in Pakistan, so I don't know exactly how it would have felt. But it's a neutral venue and it's a challenge for both the teams. But any victory against Pakistan is sweet because they are always competitive," Iyer told reporters.

"It's a challenge and there's a lot of pressure externally as well. It was a lot of fun. It was my third game in Pakistan," he added but did not elaborate what exactly he meant by external pressure.

Iyer, who formed a vital 114-run alliance with Kohli for the third wicket, lauded his senior colleague for making a fluent hundred. It was Kohli's 51st ODI hundred, and he also completed 14,000 runs in the format during the course of the knock.

"I have never thought of Virat struggling for runs. He is always hungry for runs. I remember yesterday, he had come almost an hour before us for the practice session and he played a few balls and he was looking from outside," the 30-year-old said.

"He looked as crisp as he looks all the time. So, I never feel that he is struggling for his runs," he added.

No injury to Shami, Rohit

=================

The Mumbaikar also allayed injury concerns over skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. Both had to stay away from the field during the initial phase of the Pakistan's innings.

"...I had a brief chat with them and both of them were quite comfortable with the way things progressed and yeah from my knowledge, I don't think there is any issue," he said.

'Adapting is important'

===============

Iyer played a two-layered innings, in which he focused on singles early on before opening up to punish the Pakistan bowlers. He explained the rationale behind his approach.

"See, it is clear as sweeps and reverse sweeps cannot be played straightaway. But rotating the strike is going to be important because that puts a decent amount of pressure on the bowlers.

"They keep changing their line lengths. And once you keep taking singles, the bowlers are more under pressure and you can keep hitting the scoreboard from there on," he added.

Iyer also lauded the Indian spinners for keeping Pakistan batters quiet in the middle overs.

"They bowled tremendously, especially in the middle phase where the ball was turning. As we know, even in the previous game when we played over here, the wicket is a bit slow.

"It's spinner friendly and the way they have been bowling consistently over a period of time, I think the amalgamation of all three bowlers mixing up quite well, also the experience that they possess. I think that brings a lot of clarity in their bowling," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On