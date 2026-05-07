LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Down-on-their-luck LSG try to create havoc in playoff race, RCB need to address issues

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and VIrat Kohli in conversation in the nets.

LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: There are no easy games in the IPL – every team has the ability to hurt you with some sort of skill. RCB, third in the table and one of the most comfortable teams in the playoff race, but they know they can't rest easy, even against an underconfident and bruised Lucknow team on their home turf. LSG finally had something click for Nicholas Pooran against MI, as he exploded with some terrific hitting – but it proved not to matter as the team slipped to a sixth consecutive loss, their season almost entirely derailed. The team continues to chop and change with the batting order as something needs to work, but even now they won't be confident – where can they turn to try and find some sort of dominance? It was a day on which the bowling didn't click, torn apart by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. Against a team with the batting ability of RCB, LSG know their Mohammed Shami-led bowling attack will need to be efficient and threatening – RCB bat deep, but showed against GT that there are weaknesses to be exposed if wickets can be sparked early. Batting first and seeing the batting fold will be the concern for an RCB team which still looks very strong and are odds-on favourites to defend their title. GT recently and Delhi earlier in the table exposed how the team can be forced to slow down and be choked, especially when batting first on bowler-friendly surfaces. That allows early wickets to be snapped up, and the usually fluent middle order to struggle for the rate they enjoy batting at. LSG realistically don't have much more to fight for – a playoff spot will require a minor miracle from this point, and a loss could essentially mean elimination by the next time they play. But there is pride to play for, and things to be figured out for next year. Don't write them off just yet. ...Read More

LSG finally had something click for Nicholas Pooran against MI, as he exploded with some terrific hitting – but it proved not to matter as the team slipped to a sixth consecutive loss, their season almost entirely derailed. The team continues to chop and change with the batting order as something needs to work, but even now they won't be confident – where can they turn to try and find some sort of dominance? It was a day on which the bowling didn't click, torn apart by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. Against a team with the batting ability of RCB, LSG know their Mohammed Shami-led bowling attack will need to be efficient and threatening – RCB bat deep, but showed against GT that there are weaknesses to be exposed if wickets can be sparked early. Batting first and seeing the batting fold will be the concern for an RCB team which still looks very strong and are odds-on favourites to defend their title. GT recently and Delhi earlier in the table exposed how the team can be forced to slow down and be choked, especially when batting first on bowler-friendly surfaces. That allows early wickets to be snapped up, and the usually fluent middle order to struggle for the rate they enjoy batting at. LSG realistically don't have much more to fight for – a playoff spot will require a minor miracle from this point, and a loss could essentially mean elimination by the next time they play. But there is pride to play for, and things to be figured out for next year. Don't write them off just yet.