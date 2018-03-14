Lungi Ngidi rethinks ‘actions’ after Kagiso Rabada suspension from Australia series

Lungi Ngidi, South African cricket team pacer, admits that although he was ‘taken aback’ by compatriot Kagiso Rabada’s suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC), it certainly gives players something to think about in terms of expressing themselves on the field of play.

Rabada was suspended by match referee Jeff Crowe, as he found the player guilty of making ‘inappropriate and deliberate’ contact with Australia’s skipper Steve Smith on Day 2 of South Africa’s series leveling Test in Port Elizabeth.

“Their judgement is the final call. I’ve got no right to say they’re wrong. We just take care of what we can on the field,” Ngidi was quoted as saying by CricBuzz.

“’KG’, as a player he knows he might have crossed the line. May be not. Who are we to say where the line is? It’s an interesting situation. I’ve never been part of it. Coming into international cricket and seeing something like this happen, it does take you aback and make you rethink your actions as a player.”

Ngidi, having had played with Rabada in South Africa’s Under-19 team, admitted that bowling can warrant a more aggressive approach but refused to comment any further of his teammates current situation.

“You can be aggressive with your actions, with what you say, or - in general, for me - the areas you bowl. Putting a batsman under pressure, having a presence, letting him know that you’re there. Those are the things I lean towards as a cricketer. I don’t really have to say much. I feel just a look may be good enough. Those are the kinds of things I say are aggression,” said the 21-year-old.

Opening up on his learning from South Africa’s latest bowling prodigy Ngidi said: “I’m starting to find my own feet. He’s (Rabada) a great bowler to get information from and to learn from. But I am a different person. I’m a lot more reserved as a person, so I can never say I want to want to be ‘KG’ Rabada. I’ve got my own abilities, my own skills and traits. Having him give me a bit of advice here and there is really helpful. It’s helping me improve as a person and as a cricketer.”