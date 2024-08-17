Bengaluru [India], : Reigning champions, Hubli Tigers kicked off their campaign with a win over the Mangaluru Dragons at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Maharaja Trophy: Hubli Tigers triumph against Mangaluru Dragons in their first match of the campaign

In a fixture marred by frequent rains, the Hubli Tigers restricted Mangaluru to 143/7 in 16 overs. A brisk partnership between Manish Pandey and Thippa Reddy helped the Hubli Tigers' pursuit stay ahead of the equation when rain halted the game. The VJD method granted the Hubli Tigers a 15-run victory.

Chasing a reduced target of 80 runs in seven overs, Hubli's openers put early pressure on the Mangaluru Dragons with Mohd Taha and T Reddy putting on 22 runs before Taha skied an MB Darshan's delivery to wicketkeeper KV Siddharth.

Skipper Manish Pandey steered Hubli to a 13-run over against Shreyas Gopal and set them on course for a victory. A combination of boundaries and good running between the wickets by Pandey and Thippa Reddy brought the Tigers to 68/1 in 5.1 overs before another bout of rain interruption would ensure the match was called in favour of the Hubli Tigers.

Earlier in the match, the Mangaluru Dragons' openers dictated the tempo with Macneil Noronha and Rohan Patil combining for a brisk 44 runs in the first four overs. Patil was in fine form, launching three sixes, including two off Kumar LR, before falling in the same over. Shortly after, Macneil Noronha was also dismissed by Manvanth Kumar in his first over. Despite the loss of wickets, the Dragons were in a strong position at 69/2 by the end of the powerplay.

Nikin Jose then dropped anchor, allowing KV Siddharth to take charge of increasing the run rate. Siddharth smashed three fours and just as many sixes in his 27-ball stay, before he was ousted by Shreesha Achar with the score at 122/3 in 13 overs.

Despite a small halt in the game, Kaverappa returned to the attack claiming Nikin Jose. Brief contributions from Lankesh KS and MB Darshan helped the Dragons post 143/7 in their allotted 16 overs.

