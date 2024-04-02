Mayank Yadav rattles RCB in Kohli's 100th T20 outing; LSG pacer breaks own record with insane 156.7kph thunderbolt

India's newest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, rattled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three crucial wickets in match No.15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday. Leading the pace attack of KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the famous M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, speedster Yadav handed RCB superstar Glenn Maxwell a duck to silence the crowd in Bengaluru. Lucknow Super Giants's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Cameron Green (PTI)

Bowling thunderbolts to earn plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity, LSG speedster Mayank bowled the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 during Lucknow's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Continuing his impressive run in his debut IPL season, the LSG pacer made headlines with his fast-bowling masterclass against Bengaluru. Mayank bowled the fiery delivery of 155.8 kmph in the 12th over of PBKS innings to become the fastest bowler at the IPL 2024.

LSG pacer breaks own record with insane 156.7kph thunderbolt

With LSG taking on RCB in their away game, Mayank bettered his own record by clocking 156.7 in the RCB innings. According to the IPL, Yadav has bowled the fastest delivery in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The LSG pacer is followed by Nandre Burger (153), Gerald Coetzee (152.3), Alzarri Joseph (151.2) and Matheesha Pathirana (150.9) in the list of fastest bowlers at the IPL 2024.

Mayank rattles RCB on Kohli's 100th T20 outing

In a match where Kohli recorded his 100th T20 appearance, pacer Mayank emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants. Mayank bowled four overs and leaked just 14 runs. The LSG pacer removed the likes of Maxwell (0), Rajat Patidar (29) and Cameron Green (9) in his match-changing performance. LSG's fast bowler was also lauded by legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee during the IPL 2024. Lee, who is a JioCinema IPL expert for the 2024 season, asserted that he is excited to see how Mayank progresses in the next few months.

What Brett Lee said about young Mayank?

"First things first, I don't want to put any extra pressure on him because if we are talking about the chance to represent India, it could put pressure on a guy who is just 21 years of age. But I am super impressed with what I have seen so far. He has got great pace, nice action, and got three wickets the other night. So, I'm really excited to see how he progresses in next few months. Mayank Yadav is the talk of the town. He has crossed 155 the other night, and I would love to see him bowl even quicker tonight. I am looking forward to seeing how he backs himself up," Lee added.