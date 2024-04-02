RCB vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024: Lucknow Super Giants aim for 2nd win on trot vs faltering Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB vs LSG IPL Live Score 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be keen to script a turnaround in their fate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, where they have suffered two losses in their first three matches, when they host Lucknow Super Giants, who will keep an eye on regular captain KL Rahul's fitness, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. RCB are currently placed eighth in the points table with their net run rate at an alarming figure of -0.71, following the heavy defeat they incurred against Kolkata Knight Riders at home last week. LSG, on the other hand, stand sixth in the points table, from a win and loss so far in two matches, and with a positive NRR of +0.025....Read More

For RCB, there is not one particular reason behind their faltering start to the season so far. Although, they have shown only two positives so far - the consistent show from Virat Kohli, who is the second-highest run-getter so far with two back-to-back fifties, and Dinesh Karthik, who seems have returned to his 2022 best down the order.

Besides those mentioned above, all other players comprising the RCB batting line-up have struggled for runs so far, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green making up for a faltering coalition.

Moreover, the issue for RCB has percolated to their bowling department, with Mohammed Siraj being the most glaring example. While Siraj has always been efficient with the new ball, which rather set RCB apart in the last two seasons, the India pacer has lacked bite in the powerplay. To top that off, his new-ball partner, Alzarri Joseph has been totally rudderless, taking a solitary wicket and conceding at 9.4 runs per over. RCB hence might want to include one between Reece Topley or Lockie Ferguson against Lucknow in place of the West Indian.

For LSG, they head into the game following a 21-run win against Punjab Kings at home. However, their major concern pertains to the fitness of Rahul, who came in as an Impact Player sub last match, with Nicholas Pooran wearing the captain’s armband. Hence, the question remains, will LSG stick to this formulae as they continue to ease Rahul into the format?

Meanwhile, the star attraction for Lucknow will be Mayank Yadav, who left world cricket in absolute awe after he effortlessly dished out a 155.8 kmph delivery, now the second-fastest delivery by an Indian, against Shikhar Dhawan. But Chinnaswamy will offer a whole new challenge for the 21-year-old. In Bengaluru, Mayank will have to counter a smoother pitch and shorter boundaries, although the current form of RCB batters will certainly keep his hopes up for more wickets.