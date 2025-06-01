Mayank Yadav 'to follow Jasprit Bumrah route' as recent IPL injury concern worsens: Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav made a much-awaited return to competitive cricket earlier last month in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, but was subsequently ruled out after his second appearance this season with another back injury, and hence, missed out on the last leg of the tournament. With the injury concern deepening, Mayank is reportedly set "to take the Jasprit Bumrah route" to recover. Mayank Yadav played just two matches in IPL this year(REUTERS)

Mayank, who was one of the three players LSG retained ahead of the mega auction, returned to action for the first time since October last year in the match against Mumbai, where he picked up two wickets, before going wicketless at 10 runs per over in the Dharamsala game against Punjab Kings.

After the IPL 2025 was suspended last month, following cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, Mayank did not return to action with LSG revealing that the pacer, who had impressed the BCCI selectors last season and earned a special fast bowler's contract with the Indian board, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury.

According to a report in RevSportz, Mayank is set to travel to New Zealand over the next few days to consult with medical specialists for his back injury, and could even undergo surgery. "The speedster is all set to follow the Jasprit Bumrah route. Bumrah had consulted and was operated on by specialists in New Zealand. Even when Bumrah was injured in Australia, during the last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, his reports were sent to the same specialists in New Zealand," the report added.

Bumrah too had suffered a back injury earlier this year, during the Sydney Test match against Australia, after which he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy and missed the opening half of the IPL season. However, he made a stunning comeback to the season, picking 18 wickets in just 11 games at an economy rate of only 6.37.