Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mayank Yadav 'to follow Jasprit Bumrah route' as recent IPL injury concern worsens: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 01, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Mayank Yadav had missed the last leg of the IPL 2025 owing to a back injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav made a much-awaited return to competitive cricket earlier last month in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, but was subsequently ruled out after his second appearance this season with another back injury, and hence, missed out on the last leg of the tournament. With the injury concern deepening, Mayank is reportedly set "to take the Jasprit Bumrah route" to recover.

Mayank Yadav played just two matches in IPL this year(REUTERS)
Mayank Yadav played just two matches in IPL this year(REUTERS)

Mayank, who was one of the three players LSG retained ahead of the mega auction, returned to action for the first time since October last year in the match against Mumbai, where he picked up two wickets, before going wicketless at 10 runs per over in the Dharamsala game against Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: PBKS star 'ready to take injections' for MI Qualifier 2 tie as fear looms for Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav

After the IPL 2025 was suspended last month, following cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, Mayank did not return to action with LSG revealing that the pacer, who had impressed the BCCI selectors last season and earned a special fast bowler's contract with the Indian board, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury.

According to a report in RevSportz, Mayank is set to travel to New Zealand over the next few days to consult with medical specialists for his back injury, and could even undergo surgery. "The speedster is all set to follow the Jasprit Bumrah route. Bumrah had consulted and was operated on by specialists in New Zealand. Even when Bumrah was injured in Australia, during the last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, his reports were sent to the same specialists in New Zealand," the report added.

Bumrah too had suffered a back injury earlier this year, during the Sydney Test match against Australia, after which he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy and missed the opening half of the IPL season. However, he made a stunning comeback to the season, picking 18 wickets in just 11 games at an economy rate of only 6.37.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with India A vs England Lions Live on CricketIPL 2025 Qualifier 2, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with India A vs England Lions Live on CricketIPL 2025 Qualifier 2, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Mayank Yadav 'to follow Jasprit Bumrah route' as recent IPL injury concern worsens: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On