PBKS star 'ready to take injections' for MI Qualifier 2 tie as fear looms for Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings had a disastrous outing at home in Qualifier 1, as a shambolic batting show against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw them miss a direct entry into the IPL 2025 final. Taking a detour, Punjab are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But concerns remain around the participation of Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last game owing to an injury. Punjab are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, Chahal was back in action on Saturday during the training session as Punjab was unfazed amid the three spells of mild showers in Ahmedabad. The veteran spinner, who had injured his wrist, had his hand protected as he took catches, bowled a few deliveries and even played football.

Although the sight is unlikely to confirm his participation in the match against Mumbai Indians, the report added that "he is ready to take injections, if needed, to get back into the playing XI."

Why Shreyas Iyer needs Chahal in the XI?

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 219 scalps, will be a necessity for Iyer in the playing XI as he holds the edge over two in-form Mumbai batters - Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav. The leggie has dismissed the England batter four times in six IPL meetings for just 29 runs in 35 balls. He also dismissed the India T20I captain three times in the IPL for 83 runs in 71 balls.

If Chahal is fit, he might come in as an impact player during the bowling innings.

Chahal's presence will only add to Mumbai's woes, who had failed to befriend the Ahmedabad track. The former champions have lost all their last five matches at the venue, including the one this year, against the Gujarat Titans, by 36 runs.