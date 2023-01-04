MCC passes verdict on Adam Zampa's run-out attempt and third umpire's controversial decision

Melbourne Renegades won by 33 runs against Melbourne Stars in the 27th match of Big Bash League 2022-23 on Tuesday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Batting first, Renegades scored 141/7 in 20 overs with Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Mackenzie Harvey hitting 32 runs each for the team. In reply, Stars could only manage 108/9 in 20 overs, with batter Nick Larkin's 48 off 40 balls. Renegades' fast bowler Tom Rogers was adjudged Player of the Match as he picked five wickets for 16 runs in a match-winning spell.

However, one incident during Renegades' innings grabbed eyeballs and became the talking point of the match. In the 20th over, bowler and Stars captain Adam Zampa tried to inflict a run-out at the non-striker's end while bowling the fifth ball of his over. Zampa withdrew from his followthrough when he saw non-striker Tom Rogers leaving the crease. In a flash, Zampa turned around and whipped off the bails at the bowler's end and appealed for a dismissal. The run-out appeal was referred to the third umpire who ruled it not out. As per video replays, the third umpire decided that Zampa had completed his bowling action when Rogers left the crease at the bowler's end and hence, the run-out appeal didn't stand.

ALSO READ: ‘If selectors have moved on from Rohit, Kohli, Rahul…’: Gambhir's pointed remark on Pandya as permanent captain

After the match was over, the guardians of cricket laws, Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) issued a clarification on the matter as it perplexed quite a few cricket fans across the globe. MCC took to Twitter to explain the rationale behind the third umpire's decision in the game.

"The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball. That means when the arm gets to its highest point. The bowler is *not* entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out," tweeted MCC.

The bowler is *not* entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out. (2/2)



You can read the Laws of Cricket in full: https://t.co/EyxKtnx0i2#MCCLaws — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

For Renegades, Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled a very economical spell as he picked two wickets while giving away just seven runs in four overs. Will Sutherland and Kane Richardson scalped one wicket each in the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON