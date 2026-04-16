MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Arshdeep removes Suryakumar, Rickelton in back-to-back balls; Mumbai rattled early

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MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket.

MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI are struggling right now and is in ninth position in the standings with a win and three defeats after four matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are third with three wins in four games, and their one match was abandoned due to rain. MI are also without star opener Rohit Sharma. The veteran left the pitch after hurting his hamstring during MI's last match against RCB on Sunday. Although he wasn't there during training on Tuesday, he was present for a light training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. He was seen doing some jogging and also spent some time in the nets against net bowlers and throwdown experts. Despite winning their opener for the first time in 13 seasons, MI have been going through a disastrous campaign this year. What's made it worse is MI's poor performance in power play. The franchise has taken only three wickets in the crucial first six overs across four matches. Jasprit Bumrah has been in good form for MI this year, but he has also gone wicketless in four matches so far. MI also have Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya in their seam bowling attack. For MI, they haven't been able to accelerate early, and there has been a huge amount of pressure on the middle order, which includes Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who have also not been in good form. Suryakumar got a half-century this season. But Tilak has registered scores of 20, 0, 14 and 1 so far. Meanwhile, English all-rounder Will Jacks has been unavailable for them. PBKS, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams this season. Having finished as runners-up last season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has continued that momentum into this campaign. Iyer is their top run-scorer with 137 runs in four matches at an average of 68.50 and a 187.67 strike rate. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has also been in good form, scoring 131 runs in four games at 157.83 and an average of 43.67. The PBKS bowling department has also been in decent form, with Vyshak Vijaykumar leading the pack with five wickets in four matches. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett is second with four dismissals. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken three wickets in this campaign. ...Read More

Jasprit Bumrah has been in good form for MI this year, but he has also gone wicketless in four matches so far. MI also have Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya in their seam bowling attack. For MI, they haven't been able to accelerate early, and there has been a huge amount of pressure on the middle order, which includes Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who have also not been in good form. Suryakumar got a half-century this season. But Tilak has registered scores of 20, 0, 14 and 1 so far. Meanwhile, English all-rounder Will Jacks has been unavailable for them. PBKS, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams this season. Having finished as runners-up last season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has continued that momentum into this campaign. Iyer is their top run-scorer with 137 runs in four matches at an average of 68.50 and a 187.67 strike rate. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has also been in good form, scoring 131 runs in four games at 157.83 and an average of 43.67. The PBKS bowling department has also been in decent form, with Vyshak Vijaykumar leading the pack with five wickets in four matches. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett is second with four dismissals. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken three wickets in this campaign.