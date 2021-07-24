'Might be asking Dravid to coach their national side': Shanaka's interaction with Indian head coach gets Twitter talking

India’s head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, Rahul Dravid has been getting a lot of plaudits for his work with the team. Dravid was previously the head coach of the U-19 team and the India A team and has been credited with transforming the youth setup of the Indian side. Several young cricketers have talked about the positive influence of Dravid on their careers.

It is just not the Indian team that is reaping the benefits of Dravid’s wisdom and experience but the opposing teams also. The Indian head coach was seen interacting with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka during the 3rd ODI. The match was halted due to rain during the Indian innings and Dravid was then seen spending a considerable amount of time interacting with Shanaka.

The Twitter universe took note of the conversation between Shanaka and Dravid as they lauded the Indian coach for sharing his cricketing knowledge with the SL skipper. Here are some of the comments:-

Dasun Shanaka respecting a great man the proper way. Great sportsmanship from Rahul Dravid as usual to embark wisdom onto Shanaka. #SLvIND #INDvSL https://t.co/10uViHlCAT — Gihan Wickramatilake 🇱🇰 (@gihaanw) July 23, 2021

Rahul Dravid must be telling Shanaka, not to panic in tensed situation . Nice gesture from the Indian coach for a young struggling captain 👏#SLvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IRw9q3lF6j — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 23, 2021

Shanaka might me asking Dravid to please coach their national side 😉 https://t.co/GNo0vPksOc — mathew abraham (@mathewcbabraham) July 23, 2021

India were 147 for 3 in 23 overs when heavy rains halted play on Friday. After the downpour stopped, the ground staff needed some time to clear the water from the covers.

It was during that time, Dravid was seen talking to Shanaka. It is not known what the two were talking about but the chances of it being about cricketing strategies are the highest.

It must have been a coincidence that Sri Lanka had their best period of play in the series when the action resumed. The match was reduced to a 47 overs-a-side affair.

The pitch suddenly had a bit of freshness and the ball would both grip and skid, making life easier for the spinners, who rocked the Indian middle-order.

India were bowled out for 225. Sri Lanka won the match as they chased down the target with 48 balls to spare (DLS method).