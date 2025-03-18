Hafeez's clarification after 'no legacy from PAK's '90s greats' remark sparked furore: 'Was never personal criticism...'

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez clarified his viral remark questioning the legacy of the nation's cricketing greats from the 1990s era after the statement met with harsh criticism from Pakistan's cricket fraternity. Hafeez's statement came in the aftermath of Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 debacle. Mohammad Hafeez's 'no legacy' remark met with harsh criticism(AFP)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was savaged after Pakistan scripted a winless campaign in the Champions Trophy. They lost against New Zealand and India, before their final game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. Amid the criticism, Hafeez went on a rant on live TV, questioning the legacy left behind by the cricketers who played for Pakistan in the 1990s. He pointed out that after the famous 1992 World Cup win, they failed to perform in any of the next ICC tournaments.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached one final (in 1999) and lost that badly," Hafeez had said.

Hafeez was brutally attacked for his remark with former cricketers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Inzamam-ul-Haq, among others.

Hafeez issues clarification

Amid the harsh criticism, the former Pakistan all-rounder took to social media on Monday to post a clarification note, explaining that his statement was not a personal attack on any player but was a mere attempt at highlighting that Pakistan, with all the wealth of talent during the 1990s, managed to win just one ICC tournament.

“Some of the media houses are fabricating the actual content. Context of discussion was all about Teams winning ICC events to inspire coming generations. Therefore I explained how the greats of game from Pakistan with all the cricket talent they have couldn’t win ICC events (post 92 WC) in 1996,1999 & 2003. It was never a personal criticism on any of the respective player from my side.”

A new-look Pakistan side are currently in the midst of a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. They lost the opening game on Sunday in Christchurch by nine wickets, but aim to bounce back on Tuesday in Dunedin in the second game.