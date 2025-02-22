Dubai [UAE], : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will play an ODI against Pakistan after a long gap of ten years. The last time Shami featured against the arch-rivals in the 50-over format was in 2015. Mohammed Shami set to return against Pakistan in ODIs after a decade

He has five wickets in three matches, and his best against Pakistan is 4/35 and has an average of 21.40.

Shami's return from injury has been nothing short of a fairy tale, as he made an emphatic comeback in an ICC event, picking up 5/53 against Bangladesh and completing 200 ODI wickets.

His resurgence followed an extensive rehabilitation period, where he toiled in domestic cricket across different formats for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Throughout his career, Shami has been plagued by injuries but has consistently made strong comebacks. During the 2015 World Cup, he played through painkiller injections and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, with 17 wickets in seven matches.

However, injuries prevented him from playing in the 2017 Champions Trophy, and between the 2015 World Cup and the start of 2019, he managed to play only five ODIs.

Despite these setbacks, Shami delivered a remarkable performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he claimed 14 wickets in four matches at an average of around 13. Four years later, in the 2023 edition, he topped the wicket-taking charts with 24 scalps in seven matches at a staggering average of 10.70.

However, this outstanding run ended in heartbreak as he suffered an ankle injury, leading to a lengthy rehabilitation phase. During this period, he struggled with fitness and self-doubt but ultimately made a triumphant return in Dubai, breaking records and reclaiming his place in the Indian squad.

Shami's international return came against England in T20Is after more than a year, where he took three wickets in two games. In ODIs, he played two matches and picked up two wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav has been a vital asset against Pakistan, having taken 12 wickets in six games. His best performance came when he recorded figures of 5/25. With an exceptional average of 14.16 and an economy rate of 3.77, he will be a crucial figure in India's bowling attack.

India's all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, have had decent performances against Pakistan. Jadeja has taken 12 wickets in 12 matches and has also contributed with the bat, scoring one fifty.

Meanwhile, Pandya has showcased his batting prowess with two fifties one in the 2023 Asia Cup, where he scored a resilient 87 off 90 balls, and the other in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he played a counter-attacking knock of 76 off 43 balls. He boasts a striking rate of 132.27 against Pakistan. As a bowler, he has picked up eight wickets against them at an average of 26.87.

The Indian pace attack will lack experience in the upcoming Champions Trophy, as Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable. This places additional responsibility on the shoulders of young pacers like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, neither of whom has played an ODI against Pakistan. However, Arshdeep has some experience in T20Is, having taken seven wickets in four matches against them.

Additionally, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar have not yet played an ODI against Pakistan, making India's bowling lineup relatively untested against the arch-rivals.

As the highly anticipated clash approaches, Shami's return will provide a significant boost to the Indian side, bringing in experience, skill, and the ability to deliver in crucial moments. With a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh faces, India will look to make a strong statement against their arch-rivals.

