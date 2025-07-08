'Mohammed Siraj is barometer of bowling attack': India paceman's passion and energy highlighted in towering praise

Australia women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy heaped praise on India’s pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep for their stellar showing in the second Test at Edgbaston. Reflecting on their performance during a cricket podcast, Healy lauded Siraj’s relentless energy and aggression, calling him the driving force of India’s bowling attack. She also commended Akash Deep for stepping up with precision and impact, despite being on the fringes. With spearhead Jasprit Bumrah rested, the two quicks rose to the occasion and played pivotal roles in India’s emphatic victory that brought the series level. Mohammed Siraj led the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah'a absence at Edgbaston.(AP)

Siraj, leading the pace attack in Bumrah's absence, delivered a stellar six-wicket haul (6/70) in England's first innings. His aggressive approach and ability to strike at critical moments were instrumental in ensuring India secured a significant 180-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Akash was all over England with his sensational spell with a six-fer to help India register a sensational win. His overall match figures of 10 wickets for 187 runs are now the best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test in England, surpassing Chetan Sharma's record from 1986.

Healy lavished praise on the duo, especially Siraj, whom she called the 'barometer of India's bowling attack' with the kind of energy he brings to the game with his passion.

"Akash Deep has got a really good record in Test cricket but just doesn't get much of a go because when they are full strength, he's sort of the next one to go. But you (Haddin) are right. I feel Siraj really stood up. He's kinda like the barometer of that bowling attack at times anyway. He brings energy. He brings passion. He runs in, he charges in and he tries to make things happen. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't but it came off in this Test. And you have got Akash Deep at the other end making it look easy at other end, taking wickets. So go India. Well done," Healy said on the Willow Talk Podcast.

Jasprit Bumrah to return at Lord's

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has already confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will return to the XI for the Lord's Test. He is expected to replace Prasidh Krishna as the two other pacers had excellent outings at Edgbaston. With the win in second Test, the momentum has tilted to towards India's favour in the series and England will be entering Lord's under immense pressure to bounce back.