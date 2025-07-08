Virat Kohli sheds light on 'exchanging messages' with Novak Djokovic; raves about tennis great: ‘In touch with him…’

Virat Kohli revealed that he has been in regular contact with tennis legend Novak Djokovic, with the two sports icons often exchanging messages and keeping in touch over time. Kohli was spotted at Centre Court on Monday, joined by his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The batting maestro, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, attended the Wimbledon 2025 fourth-round match between Djokovic and Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur, where the Serbian great registered a crucial win. After enduring a setback in the opening set, Djokovic recovered and booked his berth in the final eight with 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for three hours and nineteen minutes. Virat Kohli lavished praise on Novak Djokovic.(AFP and AP Image)

Kohli expressed his admiration for Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic, voicing his hope that the former World No. 1 will win this year’s Wimbledon title. A triumph at the All England Club would mark Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam victory, taking him past Margaret Court’s long-standing record and cementing his place as the most decorated player in Grand Slam history.

The cricket legend said his dream final would be between Djokovic and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion here.

"Look, I've been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've exchanged some messages. He's been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch. So, I'd say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one-because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career," Kohli told Star Sports.

‘Djokovic right up there with anyone else’

Kohli said Djokovic deserves to be considered among the greatest of all time, if not the greatest. Acknowledging the immense hard work and dedication Djokovic has shown over the years, Kohli added that he’s rooting for a final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz — and a Djokovic win.

"And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he'd be right up there with anyone else-if not number one-with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it. "Given the amount of hard work he's put in, I really hope he plays Carlos in the final-and wins," he added.