Mohammed Siraj's unusual act during India's net session ahead of 2nd Test hints at stern message from Gautam Gambhir

Mohammed Siraj's extended batting session in the nets at Edgbaston has sparked interest, especially after India's lower-order collapse in the series opener at Headingley. With Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna both absent from Friday's training session, all eyes were on the Indian pacers who did take the field, and it was Siraj who stood out for an unusual reason: his focus on batting. India's Mohammed Siraj, left, and captain Shubman Gill leave the field after rain stopped play on day five of the first cricket Test(AP)

India's tail crumbled under pressure in both innings of the first Test, losing a combined 13 wickets for just 72 runs. The inability of the lower order to provide any sort of resistance added to India's woes as England chased down 371 with five wickets to spare. Given this backdrop, Siraj's concentrated efforts on his batting technique suggest a quiet course correction initiated by the team management.

Under the watchful eyes of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Siraj was seen working extensively on his defensive game. He practised ducking under short balls, leaving deliveries outside off, and playing soft-handed forward defences. For a bowler not known for his batting prowess, this was no ordinary net routine; it appeared to be a clear instruction from the management to bolster India’s tail-end resistance.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his tough, no-nonsense approach, has been vocal in recent times about the importance of every run in Test cricket. While he hasn’t publicly addressed the tail's performance yet, the message seems to have been delivered internally. Siraj’s focused drill is a strong hint that India are looking to ensure their No. 9, 10, and 11 can offer more than token resistance.

Changes in bowling lineup

With Bumrah reportedly set to be rested for the second Test, and Shardul Thakur under the scanner for underwhelming returns with both bat and ball, the bowling line-up is expected to undergo changes.

India will be desperate to level the series at Edgbaston after losing control in Leeds. While the focus remains on top-order runs and bowling combinations, the inability to wag the tail cost India valuable runs in the first Test. Siraj is also expected to lead the Indian bowling attack in Bumrah's potential absence, adding to his responsibility as the side's senior pacer.