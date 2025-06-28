‘You took Shardul Thakur in the team and didn’t give him ball for 40 overs': Ashwin points finger at Shubman Gill

It took 39 overs for Shubman Gill to throw the ball to Shardul Thakur in England's first innings at Headingley. He was taken off after three uneventful overs only to return to the attack 22 overs later from a different end. His second spell was slightly better as he conceded 15 runs compared to the 23 he had leaked in his first three overs but he never looked like taking a wicket. The manner in which Gill used Shardul did not indicate that India even believed he could take a wicket. 6 overs for 38 runs can not be and should not be the figures of your fourth seamer when the opposition has scored 465. Shardul Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett(Action Images via Reuters)

There was not much improvement even in the second innings. He got introduced into the attack a tad early - in the 19th over - but ended up bowling only 10 overs even as India struggled to make inroads on Day 5. Some may argue that he got a couple of overs only because he got those two lucky breaks in the second session.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said the ideal time to introduce Shardul Thakur into the attack was when Joe Root was batting, as he has a decent match-up against the former England captain, having dismissed him twice in 2021.

"You have taken Shardul Thakur in the team and didn't give him a ball in the first 40 overs. And Joe Root was batting. And Shardul has a very decent match-up against Joe Root. So, if Shardul Thakur's role is not less, then I genuinely rate Shardul as a cricketer," Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

Ashwin said Shardul needs to be better utilised in order for him to make an impact in the match.

"He has caught Ben Duckett and Harry Brook. He can make things happen. But he has to use them at the right time. But if this is going to be the way he is going to be used, I don't think he is really making any sense. Because he has to be given the ball for him to make a difference. He didn't bowl that much in the first 40 overs."

Ashwin said it is unfair to criticise Shardul because he didn't get enough opportunities at the right time during the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which India lost by five wickets despite putting in a good batting performance in both innings.

"He didn't bowl that much in the second innings either. Obviously, much more than the first innings. So, his role was very limited and I think it is very unfair to raise an argument on what he did," Ashwin added.

If India decide to go in with a proper bowler, then Shardul's place in the side seems shaky. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the frontrunner to replace him in India's XI. Another factor that could dictate India's playing XI in the second Test in Birmingham is Jasprit Bumrah's presence. After bowling 44 overs in the first Test, it is unlikely that Bumrah would play in Birmingham.

"The Indian team will go for the second Test. Obviously, Bumrah can play or not play. But the Indian team will think that Bumrah's life is at stake in this test match. He won't play two Test matches. This is our best chance. Batting was going on. Bumrah bowled well. He was available. If we could have taken the lead 1-0 here, how? In the next test match, it will affect you," Ashwin said.