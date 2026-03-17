MS Dhoni has a 'sheesha man', Khaleel, whose sole job is to look after it: Former CSK teammate spills the beans

Ever since a video of MS Dhoni enjoying a sheesha surfaced after IPL 2024, fans have been left wondering: Was it a one-off or does he indulge occasionally? As it turns out, it’s the latter. Sam Billings, the England batter and former Chennai Super Kings player, has revealed that Dhoni travels with a sheesha, which is usually set up in his hotel room. In fact, the five-time IPL-winning captain even has someone specifically tasked with looking after it. MS Dhoni has a dedicated person to look after his sheesha (AFP)

Billings made the revelation on the Stick to Cricket podcast, alongside England greats Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell. Asked to name his favourite figure in franchise cricket, Billings wasted no time in picking his former CSK captain. But while praising Dhoni’s greatness, he also let slip the quirky detail about the sheesha.

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“Has to be Dhoni. I think just in terms of his captaincy, his aura, it’s fantastic. He’s incredibly calm and genuinely cool. There aren’t many cool people. You don’t meet many cool people these days. But he is. Wow, what a lovely guy, considering how much stardom he has. He’s a superstar. Obviously, a Manchester United fan, like myself. We have watched quite a few games together. Because he can’t leave the hotel or go downstairs to the bar,” said Billings.

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“He leaves his hotel room open, and he has this little sheesha man, whose sole job is to look after the sheesha. Khaleel.”