MS Dhoni hookah controversy: A puff of smoke doesn't define MSD's legacy. What Dhoni does in Dhoni time is his business

It’s been exactly 30 days since Mohammed Siraj plucked out Gus Atkinson’s off-stump to bowl India to a famous, series-levelling triumph at the Oval. A month is a long time in international cricket – an unusually long time too for the Indian team to be idle. MS Dhoni's swag at 44 is unreal(Aalim Hakim Instagram)

A scheduled tour of Bangladesh has been postponed to a later date, Sri Lanka’s request to host a snappy white-ball faceoff was turned down. In a week’s time, the Indians will back in action at the T20 Asia Cup, where Suryakumar Yadav’s men will try to successfully defend the title won under Rohit Sharma in the 50-over continental bash in Colombo two years back.

The scramble for dollops of drama has manifested itself in the form of reports of various players making a beeline to the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for physical assessment ahead of a gruelling schedule that includes four home Tests sandwiching a white-ball tour of Australia, followed by T20 Internationals at home against South Africa and New Zealand in the lead-up to next year’s T20 World Cup.

That scramble has also thrown up an old interview with Irfan Pathan, the left-handed all-rounder who represented the country in 173 matches spread over the three formats between December 2003 and October 2012. In that interview of five years back, the now 40-year-old recalled a conversation with MS Dhoni in early 2008 during the triangular series in Australia which India won 2-0. The issue pertained, Pathan revealed, to purported media remarks by the captain to the effect that the left-arm swing bowler wasn’t ‘bowling well’.

“Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can,” Pathan said. “Also, if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect.”

Then, without naming Dhoni, Pathan remarked, "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better.”

For some inexplicable reason, the social media space has been agog with the last few comments, which are neither fresh nor revelatory. Dhoni’s penchant for an occasional dalliance during his playing days is hardly a secret. Without lapsing into moral posturing, what Dhoni does in Dhoni time is his business, installed role model or not. This sudden outrage is hard to understand. Dhoni himself will perhaps see the irony in all this. Once, he could do no wrong; now, it appears as if he can do no right. He will philosophically shrug that off, as he will former teammate Manoj Tiwary’s assertion that because Dhoni didn’t ‘like’ him, he (Tiwary) didn’t play as much as he deserved.

A hookah won't tarnish MS Dhoni's legacy

Dhoni’s legacy extends far beyond all this. Did he play favourites? Sure, but only because he believed more in certain individuals’ ability to handle pressure, to deliver when it came to the crunch. Was it to the detriment of his team? Definitely not (to borrow from a famous quote from Dhoni himself). Otherwise, how would he have helmed teams that won the T20 World Cup (2007), the 50-over World Cup (2011), the Champions Trophy (2013) and ascended the top of the Test ladder (2009)?

It's perhaps merely coincidental (or is it?) that the social media storm has been whipped up around reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is mulling a mentoring role for the Jharkhandi that is said to encompass all grades of cricketers, men and women, under the governing body’s umbrella. One isn’t certain if Dhoni has already been approached, much less whether he has consented to such a role. Post his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni’s public appearances outside of the build-up to each season of the Indian Premier League have been sporadic, adding to the aura and mystery that continue to surround arguably India’s most successful leader.

Captaincy might not have been foremost on Dhoni’s mind even towards the middle of 2007 when Rahul Dravid was firmly in charge. When Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly decided against playing in the inaugural T20 World Cup, Dilip Vengsarkar’s selection panel overlooked many seniors while turning to Dhoni. Within 14 months, following Anil Kumble’s Test retirement in November 2008, he became the all-format captain, a status he voluntarily ceded in December 2014 when he abruptly retired from the five-day game.

He remained the white-ball boss until the end of 2016, handing over a settled and experienced unit that didn’t quite taste the same success under Virat Kohli. As exceptional as his record as stumper-batter is, it is as a leader that Dhoni is most hailed. It’s unlikely now, at 44, that the odd old-new tryst with hookah will tarnish his legacy. Nor should it.