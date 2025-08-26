MS Dhoni accused of favouritism: 'Everyone knows but won't speak up; disgruntled ex-India star says, ‘If I meet him…’

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary accused the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni of favouritism. Tiwary, who made his India debut under Dhoni's captaincy in Australia in 2008, went on to represent India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is, said he never got any backing from Dhoni. While injuries played a part in Manoj not having a long India career, he believes Dhoni's favouritism for two other cricketers also played a huge role in it. File photo of MS Dhoni

Tiwary's last appearance for India was in an ODI in Zimbabwe in 2015, when Ajinkya Rahane was the captain of the young team while Dhoni and other seniors were resting.

Tiwary mysteriously did not find a place in India's ODI XI after scoring his maiden century against the West Indies. When he was back in the XI in the Sri Lanka tour, he got the Player of the Match award for picking up four wickets with the ball. He backed that up with a half-century in the next ODI but was sidelined from the XI again.

"I'm not the one who will be able to answer this question. I think MS Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, and the selectors will be the ones who will be able to answer that because till now, I haven't got any answer," Twiary told Crictracker when asked about his disappearance from the XI after scoring a century.

Tiwary said the next time he meets Dhoni, he would definitely ask him the reason for not getting more opportunities.

"I'm not someone who will call up the coach or the selectors or the captain at that time to answer me this. But I've earlier said that whenever I come across to MS Dhoni, definitely, I'll ask him what are the main reasons why I was not given the opportunity after scoring 100. So till now, I have no clue what went wrong, what were their thought process at that point of time. It is a question which needs to be asked of those who have made that decision and who were there at that time, taking the calls," he added.

Many members of Team India and later on Chennai Super Kings have credited MS Dhoni for backing youngsters and getting the best out of them at the top level. Tiwary, however, believes he cannot be one of them.

"No, I don't think so. See, reputation and perception are things that people go by. But I'm the one, and there are a few others as well in the team who have gone through the period of his tenure as well. So there are a lot of players who have a different version of how he used to back his players. In my experience, see, I can only share my experience, what has happened to me. If he had really backed his players, then he would have definitely backed me because I performed in that particular match and over a period of time.

"I again came back to the playing 11, I picked up a four-wicket haul in the match against Sri Lanka, scored 21 runs in that game, and the next game as well, I scored 65 runs in Sri Lanka. I don’t know what happened after that. So I didn't get the backing, which I was hoping to get. But it's something very difficult to understand why he didn't back me because I always felt that performance is the ultimate criterion to make your place in the playing XI or in the squad. But in my case, it didn't happen. I cannot say for the others," The Bengal legend said.

Tiwary said Dhoni did not like him. "Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that, that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe. That is the only thing that I can answer you."