Mohammed Siraj ends silence on performing better in Jasprit Bumrah's absence: ‘I needed to stop the talk’

If there were any doubts about Mohammed Siraj's quality not just as a fast bowler but also as the leader of the pack, they were erased by his performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The right-arm pacer emerged as the highest-wicket taker of the five-match Test series between India and England, where he played a pivotal role in India winning two Tests in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. The England tour threw up an interesting debate in Indian cricket. There was a stat that showed India win more when Bumrah, the world's best all-format fast bowler, doesn't play (either because of an injury or to manage his workload). India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj(PTI)

It had less to do with Bumrah and a lot to do with Siraj. The right-arm fast bowler, generally in Bumrah's shadows when he plays, as would most bowlers in the world, is one of the main reasons why India rarely feel the jolt of Bumrah's absence in a Test match. Take these stats for instance: Siraj has a career bowling average of 31.05 in 41 Tests. When Bumrah plays, that rises to 35. But when he is not, it drops to 25. Siraj strikes every 44 balls when Bumrah is not in the XI; when he is, it takes Siraj 57 balls to get a wicket.

Bumrah is such a rare cricketer that both his absence and presence make noise. The former perhaps more because it leaves a void that many believe is nearly impossible to fill. Siraj would be the first one to admit that he is far behind Bumrah as far as individual fast bowling skills are concerned but he also knows that he is India's best bet to win a Test match when Bumrah is resting or injured. It is that very thought and the innate leader in him that drives Siraj to deliver the goods.

That happened in Edgbaston when Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings. That repeated in grand style in the last Test at The Oval when Siraj picked up 9 wickets, five of those in the second innings.

Siraj breaks silence on performing better in Bumrah's absence

Siraj finally ended his silence on raising the bar in Bumrah's absence and playing the role of the leader. "When I get an opportunity to shoulder responsibility, even if you look at a mundane series, my performance always grows. Responsibility gives me a different kind of joy, and boosts my confidence," Siraj told RevSportz.

The 31-year-old said he needed to shut the critics who were writing off India in Bumrah's absence in England. "I told you at Edgbaston that people are talking about me, and it’s time to make all that talk stop. I usually am very aware of what I’m doing, and do not pay heed to what people are saying because people do not know my struggle. Despite that, I thought it’s time to stop such talk because it was getting too much. With Jassi Bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) not being there due to his back injury and his workload being managed, I tried my bit to keep the positivity in the bowling unit. Whenever I was talking to my teammates, Akash Deep and all, I was trying to spread the belief that we can do it. We can repeat what we have done already," he added.