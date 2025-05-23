‘Much easier to work with one captain in all formats but…’: Gautam Gambhir's subtle hint about Rohit's Test replacement

India head coach Gautam Gambhir would prefer to have one captain for all formats because it is much easier to plan and strategise with one individual, but he also realises that in modern-day cricket, it is extremely difficult to expect one cricketer to play all formats right throughout the year, let alone captain the sides. Gambhir's remarks come at a time when India are days away from announcing their new Test captain. Gambhir is part of the decision-making process and for the first time, it is likely that India will officially have three different captains for Tests, ODIs and T20Is. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a warm-up session(PTI)

India have had the two-captain theory ever since MS Dhoni decided to quit Test cricket in 2014-15, but never in the past were there three different captains. Currently, the T20 side is led by Suyrakukar Yadav. The tests and ODIs were with Rohit Sharma but now that he has announced his retirement from Test cricket, making it clear that he would continue to play ODIs, it seems a matter of time before India get different captains for different formats. Unless India do the unexpected of sacking the Champions Trophy-winning captain (Rohit).

"Ideally, as a coach, it is much easier to work with a guy if you have one captain for all formats but that hardly happens because you've got to realise in today's day and age, you can't have a captain captaining for 12 months a year," Gambhir told CNN News18.

Gambhir said it is mentally and physically taxing for a cricketer to lead a team for 12 months. "You play 10 months of international cricket and then you have IPL. The one who is leading India would definitely be leading a franchise. Imagine putting a young guy, captaining sides for 12 months, is putting a lot of toll on his mental health and on his game as well. Ideally, it is one but in today's day and age, it is always better to have two because that pressure can be distributed and it gets much easier for a player to be free when he's not captaining," he added.

Shubman Gill leads the captaincy race

Shubman Gill is currently the frontrunner for the India Test captaincy. He reportedly has met with coach Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar before they finalise the squad for the five-match Test series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently India's Test vice-captain, but the pace spearhead is unlikely to be considered for the leadership role because of his fitness issue. As the country's premier fast bowler in all three formats, Bumrah's fitness needs to be monitored carefully. The gruel of a five-Test series can be too much on Bumrah's body, which has already undergone surgeries.