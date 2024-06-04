Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 09:00 PM
Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Jun 2024 at 09:00 PM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma
Nepal squad -
Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal, Sompal Kami...Read More
Netherlands vs Nepal Match Details
