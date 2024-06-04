Explore
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Sign in
    Live

    Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 09:00 PM

    June 4, 2024 8:04 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 PM
    Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Jun 2024 at 09:00 PM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma
    Nepal squad -
    Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal, Sompal Kami    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Netherlands vs Nepal Match Details
    Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Netherlands and Nepal to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 09:00 PM

