New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 10 overs is 59/4
- 32 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 59/4 after 10 overs
- 32 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 59/4 after 9.6 overs
- 34 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 55/4 after 9.4 overs
- 38 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 49/4 after 9 overs
- 41 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 45/4 after 8 overs
- 41 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 45/4 after 7.6 overs
- 43 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 39/4 after 7.2 overs
- 46 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 32/4 after 7 overs
- 48 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 29/4 after 6.3 overs
- 51 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 27/3 after 6 overs
- 54 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Santner is out and New Zealand at 26/3 after 5.3 overs
- 55 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Santner smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 26/2 after 5.1 overs
- 56 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 5 overs
- 1 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 4 overs
- 5 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Young is out and New Zealand at 14/2 after 3.1 overs
- 7 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 14/1 after 3 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 11/1 after 2 overs
- 16 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 6/1 after 1 overs
- 16 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 6/1 after 0.6 overs
- 17 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Josh Hazlewood bowling . New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.3 overs
- 31 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Hazlewood is out and Australia at 174/10 after 19.5 overs
- 32 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Adam Zampa is out and Australia at 174/9 after 19.4 overs
- 36 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 171/8 after 19 overs
- 37 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pat Cummins is out and Australia at 171/8 after 18.5 overs
- 38 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 171/7 after 18.4 overs
- 43 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 163/7 after 18 overs
- 44 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 160/7 after 17.3 overs
- 44 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 156/7 after 17.2 overs
- 47 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 151/7 after 17 overs
- 48 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 149/7 after 16.3 overs
- 51 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 144/7 after 16 overs
- 54 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 140/7 after 15 overs
- 56 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim David is out and Australia at 138/7 after 14.2 overs
- 59 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 138/6 after 14 overs
- 1 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 137/6 after 13.1 overs
- 3 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 133/6 after 13 overs
- 4 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 132/6 after 12.3 overs
- 5 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 127/6 after 12.1 overs
- 7 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 123/6 after 12 overs
- 8 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Wade is out and Australia at 122/6 after 11.3 overs
- 9 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 121/5 after 11.1 overs
- 11 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 117/5 after 11 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and Australia at 115/5 after 10.1 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 115/4 after 10 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 115/4 after 9.6 overs
- 21 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Australia at 108/4 after 9.1 overs
- 21 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 108/3 after 9 overs
- 21 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Josh Inglis smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 108/3 after 8.6 overs
- 23 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Glenn Maxwell is out and Australia at 104/3 after 8.5 overs
- 27 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 103/2 after 8 overs
- 27 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Maxwell smashed a Six on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 103/2 after 7.6 overs
- 29 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Six on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 94/2 after 7.2 overs
- 31 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 85/2 after 7 overs
- 32 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Australia at 85/2 after 6.4 overs
- 35 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 84/1 after 6.2 overs
- 36 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 80/1 after 6.1 overs
- 37 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 74/1 after 6 overs
- 41 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 64/1 after 5.1 overs
- 44 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 58/1 after 5 overs
- 48 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 52/1 after 4 overs
- 48 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 52/1 after 3.6 overs
- 50 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 46/1 after 3.4 overs
- 52 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 40/1 after 3.1 overs
- 54 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 34/1 after 3 overs
- 1 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 32/0 after 2 overs
- 5 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Steven Smith smashed a Six on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 30/0 after 1.4 overs
- 7 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Steven Smith smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 24/0 after 1.3 overs
- 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 20/0 after 1 overs
- 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 0.5 overs
- 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 0.4 overs
- 10 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 10/0 after 0.3 overs
- 12 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
- 36 MinNew Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update
- 3 MinWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :
Australia Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (2.1 ovs): NZ against Steven Smith (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, AUS: 2)
- Australia 32/1: Steven Smith lbw b Lockie Ferguson 11(7)
- Australia 52/1 in 3.6 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia 74/1
- 2nd wicket partnership: 52 off 25 balls between T Head (29) and M Marsh (16)
- Australia 103/2 in 7.6 overs
- M Marsh dropped on 25 by M Chapman in 8.4 overs
- Drinks: Australia 108/4 in 9.1 overs
- Australia 150/7 in 16.4 overs
- Innings Break: Australia 174/10 in 19.5 overs
New Zealand Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): New Zealand 27/3
- New Zealand 50/4 in 9.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 27 (24)
Josh Clarkson 4 (7)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 1/15 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 59/4 after 9.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to end! New Zealand now finding it easier to score. Shorter and outside off, this is flayd past point and this races away.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 55/4 after 9.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! New Zealand need a boundary at least every over. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled, it is in the gap in the mid-wicket region. Boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 55/4 after 9.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 49/4 after 9 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Josh Clarkson 3 (6)
Glenn Phillips 18 (19)
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 1/8 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 45/4 after 8 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 16 (17)
Josh Clarkson 2 (2)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/13 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 45/4 after 7.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! That is powefully hit. Shorter and outside off. Glenn Phillips cuts it past point and this races away to the fence.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 39/4 after 7.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Gets hold of this one and New Zealand need a lot more of these. This is right in the slot. Tossed up on middle, fuller, this is launched down to the long on fence.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 32/4 after 7 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 4 (12)
Josh Clarkson 1 (1)
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 1/5 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 29/4 after 6.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Tim David b Mitchell Marsh.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 27/3 after 6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 1 (9)
Mark Chapman 1 (1)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 1/5 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Santner is out and New Zealand at 26/3 after 5.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Nathan Ellis.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Santner smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 26/2 after 5.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That is much needed. On the pads. Full, this is worked past fine leg and this one races away. A boundary to begin. This could be the big over New Zealand need.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 1 (7)
Mitchell Santner 3 (10)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/8 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 3 (10)
Glenn Phillips 1 (1)
Australia
Pat Cummins 1/12 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Young is out and New Zealand at 14/2 after 3.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Matthew Wade b Pat Cummins.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 14/1 after 3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1 (6)
Will Young 5 (6)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/8 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 11/1 after 2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1 (2)
Will Young 3 (4)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/4 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 6/1 after 1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 6 (6)
Will Young 0 (0)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/6 (1)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 6/1 after 0.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Josh Hazlewood.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Josh Hazlewood bowling . New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! New Zealand are underway! Allen takes the charge, this is short and Allen whacks it over square leg for a biggie.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Hazlewood is out and Australia at 174/10 after 19.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Josh Clarkson b Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Adam Zampa is out and Australia at 174/9 after 19.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Santner b Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 171/8 after 19 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Adam Zampa 0 (1)
Nathan Ellis 9 (13)
New Zealand
Adam Milne 2/40 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pat Cummins is out and Australia at 171/8 after 18.5 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Cummins falls but these he has played a handy innings for his side. A slower one on middle, this is lofted down towards long on where the fielder takes an easy catch.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 171/7 after 18.4 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the outside edge and it flies down to the third man fence. Full and outside off. Pat Cummins swings, this goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. These are handy runs.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 163/7 after 18 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Pat Cummins 23 (17)
Nathan Ellis 8 (12)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 2/29 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 160/7 after 17.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR MORE! Just short and it goes to the fence. 9 from the first three balls. Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg. The fielder there, runs in, dives but the lands short, it goes behind and into the fence. Two boundaries in a row.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 156/7 after 17.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! clipped away! Pat Cummins is playing a gem of a knock here. This is full and on the pads, it is worked through backward square leg. The fielder runs to his right, slides but fails to stop it.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 151/7 after 17 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Pat Cummins 13 (13)
Nathan Ellis 6 (10)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 0/49 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 149/7 after 16.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Flicked away! Boult continues to go for runs! Angled into the pads. Cummins helps it on its way towards the deep square leg fence and it races away.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 144/7 after 16 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Nathan Ellis 4 (7)
Pat Cummins 8 (10)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 2/35 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Nathan Ellis 4 (7)
Pat Cummins 8 (10)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 2/35 (4)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 140/7 after 15 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Nathan Ellis 2 (4)
Pat Cummins 6 (7)
New Zealand
Adam Milne 1/32 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim David is out and Australia at 138/7 after 14.2 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Santner b Adam Milne.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 138/6 after 14 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Pat Cummins 6 (7)
Tim David 17 (17)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 2/17 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 137/6 after 13.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Bowls it full and on the pads. David flicks it fine to fine leg for a boundary. Went off the pads.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 133/6 after 13 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Tim David 16 (13)
Pat Cummins 6 (5)
New Zealand
Trent Boult 0/42 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 132/6 after 12.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Not Boult's night clearly. Short of a length and on off, David pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 127/6 after 12.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Edged it! Needed a slip there. Fuller and outside off. Pat Cummins edges his drive to third man and it races away.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 123/6 after 12 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Pat Cummins 1 (3)
Tim David 11 (9)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 2/31 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Wade is out and Australia at 122/6 after 11.3 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c & b Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 121/5 after 11.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Placement! Flat and outside off, David slaps it through covers, in the gap for four.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 117/5 after 11 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Matthew Wade 1 (2)
Tim David 6 (7)
New Zealand
Lockie Ferguson 2/9 (3)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and Australia at 115/5 after 10.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! GONE! Chapman takes it this time! Short in length and on off, Inglis looks to pull but edges it over to deep square leg. Mark Chapman runs in from deep, not easy again but does well to hold onto it. Short stuff and hard length deliveries are working.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 115/4 after 10 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Tim David 5 (4)
Josh Inglis 5 (2)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1/25 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 115/4 after 9.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! Short and on middle, this is pulled in between long on and mid-wicket for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Australia at 108/4 after 9.1 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Trent Boult b Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 108/3 after 9 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
Australia
Josh Inglis 4 (1)
Mitchell Marsh 26 (20)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 2/16 (2)
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Josh Inglis smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 108/3 after 8.6 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style. This is on a length and outside off. Josh Inglis just uses the pace here. Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it past point and this one races away to the fence.