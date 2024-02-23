Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 10 overs is 59/4
    Live

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand score after 10 overs is 59/4

    Feb 23, 2024 2:22 PM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 59/4 after 10 overs, Glenn Phillips at 27 runs and Josh Clarkson at 4 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score :

    Australia Innings Highlights :

    • Referral 1 (2.1 ovs): NZ against Steven Smith (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, AUS: 2)
    • Australia 32/1: Steven Smith lbw b Lockie Ferguson 11(7)
    • Australia 52/1 in 3.6 overs
    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia 74/1
    • 2nd wicket partnership: 52 off 25 balls between T Head (29) and M Marsh (16)
    • Australia 103/2 in 7.6 overs
    • M Marsh dropped on 25 by M Chapman in 8.4 overs
    • Drinks: Australia 108/4 in 9.1 overs
    • Australia 150/7 in 16.4 overs
    • Innings Break: Australia 174/10 in 19.5 overs

    New Zealand Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): New Zealand 27/3
    • New Zealand 50/4 in 9.2 overs

    LIVE 2nd T20I Auckland
    AUSAUSAustralia
    NZNZNew Zealand
    NZ need 109 runs in 57 balls at 11.47 rpo
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 59/4 after 10 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 27 (24)
    Josh Clarkson 4 (7)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 1/15 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 59/4 after 9.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to end! New Zealand now finding it easier to score. Shorter and outside off, this is flayd past point and this races away.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 55/4 after 9.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! New Zealand need a boundary at least every over. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled, it is in the gap in the mid-wicket region. Boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 55/4 after 9.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! New Zealand need a boundary at least every over. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled, it is in the gap in the mid-wicket region. Boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 49/4 after 9 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Josh Clarkson 3 (6)
    Glenn Phillips 18 (19)
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 1/8 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 45/4 after 8 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 16 (17)
    Josh Clarkson 2 (2)
    Australia
    Adam Zampa 0/13 (1)

    Feb 23, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 45/4 after 7.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! That is powefully hit. Shorter and outside off. Glenn Phillips cuts it past point and this races away to the fence.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Glenn Phillips smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . New Zealand at 39/4 after 7.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Gets hold of this one and New Zealand need a lot more of these. This is right in the slot. Tossed up on middle, fuller, this is launched down to the long on fence.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 32/4 after 7 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 4 (12)
    Josh Clarkson 1 (1)
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 1/5 (1)

    Feb 23, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 29/4 after 6.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Tim David b Mitchell Marsh.

    Feb 23, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 27/3 after 6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 1 (9)
    Mark Chapman 1 (1)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 1/5 (1)

    Feb 23, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Santner is out and New Zealand at 26/3 after 5.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Nathan Ellis.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Santner smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . New Zealand at 26/2 after 5.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That is much needed. On the pads. Full, this is worked past fine leg and this one races away. A boundary to begin. This could be the big over New Zealand need.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Glenn Phillips 1 (7)
    Mitchell Santner 3 (10)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 1/8 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 22/2 after 4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 3 (10)
    Glenn Phillips 1 (1)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 1/12 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Young is out and New Zealand at 14/2 after 3.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Matthew Wade b Pat Cummins.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 14/1 after 3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 1 (6)
    Will Young 5 (6)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 1/8 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:42 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 11/1 after 2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 1 (2)
    Will Young 3 (4)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/4 (1)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand at 6/1 after 1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Finn Allen 6 (6)
    Will Young 0 (0)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 1/6 (1)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 6/1 after 0.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! b Josh Hazlewood.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Josh Hazlewood bowling . New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: SIX! New Zealand are underway! Allen takes the charge, this is short and Allen whacks it over square leg for a biggie.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Hazlewood is out and Australia at 174/10 after 19.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Josh Clarkson b Lockie Ferguson.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Adam Zampa is out and Australia at 174/9 after 19.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Santner b Lockie Ferguson.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 171/8 after 19 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Adam Zampa 0 (1)
    Nathan Ellis 9 (13)
    New Zealand
    Adam Milne 2/40 (4)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pat Cummins is out and Australia at 171/8 after 18.5 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Cummins falls but these he has played a handy innings for his side. A slower one on middle, this is lofted down towards long on where the fielder takes an easy catch.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Adam Milne bowling . Australia at 171/7 after 18.4 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the outside edge and it flies down to the third man fence. Full and outside off. Pat Cummins swings, this goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. These are handy runs.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 163/7 after 18 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 23 (17)
    Nathan Ellis 8 (12)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 2/29 (4)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 160/7 after 17.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR MORE! Just short and it goes to the fence. 9 from the first three balls. Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg. The fielder there, runs in, dives but the lands short, it goes behind and into the fence. Two boundaries in a row.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 156/7 after 17.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! clipped away! Pat Cummins is playing a gem of a knock here. This is full and on the pads, it is worked through backward square leg. The fielder runs to his right, slides but fails to stop it.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 151/7 after 17 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 13 (13)
    Nathan Ellis 6 (10)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 0/49 (4)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 149/7 after 16.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Flicked away! Boult continues to go for runs! Angled into the pads. Cummins helps it on its way towards the deep square leg fence and it races away.

    Feb 23, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 144/7 after 16 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 4 (7)
    Pat Cummins 8 (10)
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 2/35 (4)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 144/7 after 16 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 4 (7)
    Pat Cummins 8 (10)
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 2/35 (4)

    Feb 23, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 140/7 after 15 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 2 (4)
    Pat Cummins 6 (7)
    New Zealand
    Adam Milne 1/32 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim David is out and Australia at 138/7 after 14.2 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Santner b Adam Milne.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 138/6 after 14 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 6 (7)
    Tim David 17 (17)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 2/17 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 137/6 after 13.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Bowls it full and on the pads. David flicks it fine to fine leg for a boundary. Went off the pads.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:51 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 133/6 after 13 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Tim David 16 (13)
    Pat Cummins 6 (5)
    New Zealand
    Trent Boult 0/42 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 132/6 after 12.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Not Boult's night clearly. Short of a length and on off, David pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:49 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Australia at 127/6 after 12.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Edged it! Needed a slip there. Fuller and outside off. Pat Cummins edges his drive to third man and it races away.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:47 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 123/6 after 12 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 1 (3)
    Tim David 11 (9)
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 2/31 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Wade is out and Australia at 122/6 after 11.3 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c & b Mitchell Santner.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:45 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 121/5 after 11.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Placement! Flat and outside off, David slaps it through covers, in the gap for four.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:43 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 117/5 after 11 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Matthew Wade 1 (2)
    Tim David 6 (7)
    New Zealand
    Lockie Ferguson 2/9 (3)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Josh Inglis is out and Australia at 115/5 after 10.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! GONE! Chapman takes it this time! Short in length and on off, Inglis looks to pull but edges it over to deep square leg. Mark Chapman runs in from deep, not easy again but does well to hold onto it. Short stuff and hard length deliveries are working.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 115/4 after 10 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Tim David 5 (4)
    Josh Inglis 5 (2)
    New Zealand
    Mitchell Santner 1/25 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Tim David smashed a Four on Mitchell Santner bowling . Australia at 115/4 after 9.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! Short and on middle, this is pulled in between long on and mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Australia at 108/4 after 9.1 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: OUT! c Trent Boult b Mitchell Santner.

    Feb 23, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 108/3 after 9 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Josh Inglis 4 (1)
    Mitchell Marsh 26 (20)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 2/16 (2)

    Feb 23, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Josh Inglis smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Australia at 108/3 after 8.6 overs

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style. This is on a length and outside off. Josh Inglis just uses the pace here. Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it past point and this one races away to the fence.

