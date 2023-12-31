close_game
Dec 31, 2023 05:05 AM IST
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field in the 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start on 31 Dec 2023 at 05:30 AM
Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand squad -
Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, ...Read More Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Tim Southee
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

  • Dec 31, 2023 05:05 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update

  • Dec 31, 2023 04:39 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details
    3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 between New Zealand and Bangladesh to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 05:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

