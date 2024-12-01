Live
New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
Dec 1, 2024 2:31 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- 6th wkt Partnership: 102 off 135 balls between H Brook (57) and B Stokes (41)
- H Brook dropped on 147 by G Phillips in 78.6 overs
- New ball taken: England 347/5 in 80.0 overs
- England 350/5 in 80.6 overs
- H Brook : 152 runs in 186 balls (13x4) (2x6)
- B Stokes 35th Test fifty: 51 runs in 105 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 154 off 193 balls between H Brook (90) and B Stokes (56)
- Drinks: England 382/6 in 86.0 overs
- England 401/7 in 89.3 overs
- 8th wkt Partnership: 51 off 48 balls between B Stokes (13) and G Atkinson (37)
- Lunch: England 459/8 in 97.0 overs
- Innings Break: England 499/10 in 102.6 overs
- New Zealand 50/2 in 14.4 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 62/2 in 18.0 overs
- New Zealand 100/3 in 28.5 overs
- 4th wicket partnership: 50 off 72 balls between K Williamson (22) and D Mitchell (24)
- K Williamson 37th Test fifty: 52 runs in 74 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 131/3 in 34.0 overs
- Referral 1 (35.4 ovs): K Williamson against England (LBW) Successful (NZ:3, ENG:3) (Retained)
- Referral 2 (35.5 ovs): T Blundell against England (Caught) Unuccessful (NZ:2, ENG:3)
- New Zealand 150/5 in 44.2 overs
- Referral 3 (45.2 ovs): G Phillips against England (LBW) Unuccessful (NZ:2, ENG:3) (Retained)
- Stumps: New Zealand 155/6 in 49.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.