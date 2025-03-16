New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025 to start at 06:45 AM
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 16 Mar 2025 at 06:45 AM
Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke
Pakistan squad -
Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem...Read More
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
