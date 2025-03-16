Explore
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025 to start at 06:45 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 16, 2025 5:52 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start at 06:45 AM
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 16 Mar 2025 at 06:45 AM
    Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch

    New Zealand squad -
    Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 16, 2025 5:52 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
