Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
    Live

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

    Feb 14, 2024 9:01 PM IST
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024


    Day 2 Highlights :

    • Innings Break: South Africa 242/10 in 97.2 overs
    • Lunch: New Zealand 27/1 in 16.0 overs
    • New Zealand: 50/1 in 24.3 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 144 balls between T Latham (31) and K Williamson (18)
    • Referral 1 (24.6 ovs): SA against T Latham (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:3)
    • Drinks: New Zealand 75/1 in 33.0 overs
    • New Zealand: 103/3 in 43.3 overs
    • Tea: New Zealand 121/3 in 48.0 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 105 balls between R Ravindra (25) and W Young (24)
    • New Zealand: 150/4 in 60.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (61.5 ovs): G Phillips against SA (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:2)
    • Drinks: New Zealand 162/6 in 61.5 overs
    • T Southee dropped on 4 by Von Berg in 65.3 overs
    • Referral 3 (73.5 ovs): SA against N Wagner (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:2) (Retained)
    • New Zealand: 203/9 in 73.6 overs
    • D Piedit 2nd Test 5-wicket haul: 5/89 (32.3)
    • Innings Break: New Zealand 211/10 in 77.3 overs
    • Stumps: New Zealand 211/10 in 77.3 overs

    STUMPS DAY 2nd TestHamilton
    SASASouth Africa
    NZNZNew Zealand
    NZ trail by 31 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2024 9:01 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes