New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

Feb 14, 2024 9:01 PM IST
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Innings Break: South Africa 242/10 in 97.2 overs
- Lunch: New Zealand 27/1 in 16.0 overs
- New Zealand: 50/1 in 24.3 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 144 balls between T Latham (31) and K Williamson (18)
- Referral 1 (24.6 ovs): SA against T Latham (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:3)
- Drinks: New Zealand 75/1 in 33.0 overs
- New Zealand: 103/3 in 43.3 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 121/3 in 48.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 105 balls between R Ravindra (25) and W Young (24)
- New Zealand: 150/4 in 60.0 overs
- Referral 2 (61.5 ovs): G Phillips against SA (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:2)
- Drinks: New Zealand 162/6 in 61.5 overs
- T Southee dropped on 4 by Von Berg in 65.3 overs
- Referral 3 (73.5 ovs): SA against N Wagner (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ:2, SA:2) (Retained)
- New Zealand: 203/9 in 73.6 overs
- D Piedit 2nd Test 5-wicket haul: 5/89 (32.3)
- Innings Break: New Zealand 211/10 in 77.3 overs
- Stumps: New Zealand 211/10 in 77.3 overs
Follow all the updates here:
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.