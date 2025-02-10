New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- 32 Mins agoNew Zealand Playing XI
- 32 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 32 Mins agoToss Update
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 10 Feb 2025 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke
South Africa squad -
Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Meeka-eel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tabraiz Shamsi...Read More
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O Rourke.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.