    Live

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 10, 2025 9:37 AM IST
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field in the Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 10 Feb 2025 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

    New Zealand squad -
    Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Meeka-eel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tabraiz Shamsi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 10, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O Rourke.

    Feb 10, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

    Feb 10, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    Feb 10, 2025 9:03 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

    New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
    Match 2 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

