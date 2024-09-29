Explore
    New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 29, 2024 6:31 PM IST
    New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Venue : The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair
    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Seshnie Naidu, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Annerie Dercksen, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women to be held at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

