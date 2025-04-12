No Mitchell Marsh in Lucknow Super Giants' XI vs Gujarat Titans: 'His daughter is...'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant confirmed Mitchell Marsh's unavailability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. During the toss, Pant confirmed Mitchell Marsh has personal matters to look after, and hence, he will miss the match against Shubman Gill's side. Mitchell Marsh isn't playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the marquee fixture against Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

Rishabh Pant won the toss against Gujarat Titans on Saturday and opted to bowl first.

When asked whether there are any changes to the playing XI, Pant said, “Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. Marsh's daughter is not well, so he is looking after her.”

Mitchell Marsh's not being available is a blow for Lucknow Super Giants, as the right-handed opening batter has been in remarkable form for the franchise in IPL 2025.

The 33-year-old has registered scores of 72, 52, 0, 60 and 81, aggregating 245 runs in five matches. The all-rounder has been playing just as a batter in the ongoing competition.

In all the five matches, Mitchell Marsh has played as an impact sub.

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been the two standout performers for LSG with the hand in hand. The duo have consistently scored at a rollicking pace, helping Rishabh Pant and co post good totals on the board.

Rishabh Pant's form with the bat has left much to be desired, and in the absence of Marsh, the left-hander would be required to step up and show his ability.

Gujarat Titans make one change

Gujarat Titans, who were asked to bat first by Pant, also made one change to their playing XI, as Washington Sundar was named in the lineup.

At the toss, Gill said, “I would have bowled first as well. I don't think the wicket is going to change much. Everyone is contributing, that's been one of the hallmarks for us, Washi comes in for Kulwant.”

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table while LSG are at the sixth spot. Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of a victory in their previous fixture.

LSG defeated defending champions KKR at the Eden Gardens while Gujarat Titans got the better of Rajasthan Royals.