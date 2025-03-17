‘No one is taking his name for T20s’: Mohammed Siraj gets redemption reminder in IPL 2025 after IND white-ball snub

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will pose a big opportunity for Mohammed Siraj to get back into India's white-ball scheme of things. The premier pacer recently missed out on the Champions Trophy squad and has also been out of the T20I team since last year's World Cup triumph. He was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the mega auction, which shocked many, but Gujarat Titans showed faith in him and signed him for INR 12.25 crore. Mohammed Siraj will lead the Gujarat Titans bowling attack this season.(X Image/@gujarat_titans)

Siraj will seek to garner the selector's attention so he can be put back on the radar for a return. Chopra also suggested that Siraj's last few months haven't gone as planned, and it's time for him to redeem himself.

"Mohammed Siraj, it's a huge opportunity for Miyan Magic because he has been left out in white-ball cricket. He wasn't there in the Champions Trophy squad. Why wasn't he there? No one is taking his name for T20s. Bengaluru also let him go. Mohammed Siraj has a great opportunity to make it back to the Indian team on the back of a fantastic IPL," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Washington Sundar's stock has gone so low”

The former cricketer turned commentator further suggested it would be a crucial season for Washington Sundar, whose stock has decreased recently. Sundar was part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad but didn't get any opportunity in the XI.

"Washington Sundar's stock has gone so low. I don't know why. He was there in the Champions Trophy recently, but didn't play a single match. He is an ICC trophy winner but without playing a single match. He was with Hyderabad. He didn't used to get an opportunity there too," he said.

The right-arm spinner was also a steal for Gujarat Titans in the auction. They managed to sign him for INR 3.20 crore, and Chopra said that he could be the franchise's umbrella-man player.

"Here also he has been sold cheap. So he is slightly underrated. People are not giving him that much importance but he is a decent player in my opinion. He might not be a very good finisher, but can bowl in the powerplay and bat at the start. So he could be that umbrella-man kind of a player. It's a massive opportunity for Washington Sundar," Chopra added.