Outcry against 'ordinary’ MCG continues; hypocritical comparison to subcontinental pitches exposed: ‘For all the hype’

For the second time in just four Ashes tests, pitch curators in Australia are getting plenty of criticism for the surfaces they have prepared for this series. With both the Perth Test and now the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne seeing a total mismatch between bat and ball, another match is set to find a result too quick for the liking of many. A match official and a curator look at the playing surface at the MCG.(AFP)

Pundits have already questioned the MCG pitch after a first day of play that saw both teams bowled out cheaply, with a combined 20 wickets taken before 10 more followed as Australia were bowled out again in the first half of Day 2.

A different sphere of criticism has emerged from the Indian subcontinent, where experts and pundits are accustomed to addressing questions of unsporting wickets. This is particularly evident in pitches where spin plays a significant role from the start of play, rather than later in the innings – the best example being the latest one, as South Africa made use of such conditions to hammer subcontinental curators.

Beyond the complaints being voiced against such surfaces for shortchanging fans during this long series, there have also been some who have indicated that this kind of pitch must be discussed in similar terms, such as the spin-heavy conditions in South Asia.

In the wake of the carnage in Melbourne, Indian pundits like Aakash Chopra and Dinesh Karthik voiced their opinion online as England try to chase down 175 in the fourth innings of this match, on Day 2 afternoon.

“Not a single over of spin in 1.5 days of a Test match. 27 wickets have fallen already. Imagine the meltdown if not a single over of pace was bowled for that long in the subcontinent,” said Chopra on X. Australia and England alike did choose to pack out their teams with seamers, potentially realising that this pitch would have such offer for the seamers.

Disappointing series following expectations of competition

The miscalculation stemmed from even bowling-friendly pitches flattening out and becoming good for batting midway through the Test – but with the match not likely to reach that stage, there have been calls from both sides of the rivalry, and beyond.

Dinesh Karthik’s take had more to do with the lack of focus this produces. The MCG was packed out with close to 95,000 fans on Day 1 and a similar turn-up expected through the Test, but instead, it looks set to be finished by Day 3 morning latest.

“MCG have produced an ordinary pitch here . Can't believe 2 out of the 4 ashes tests could end in 2 days… For all the hype, 4 ashes tests have happened in just 13 days,” wrote Karthik.

England started their chase well with a return to the ultra-attacking cricket that defines this team, with Crawley and Duckett giving the team a speedy opening. At 77/2 at tea on Day 2, they are just 98 short of the target – but the bowlers continue to find plenty of purchase.