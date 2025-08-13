Pakistan 92 all out; West Indies romp hapless Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan to end 34-year-long wait in ODIs

Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan were bowled out for 92 in the third and final ODI against West Indies in Trinidad as the hosts registered an emphatic 202-run win to register a 2-1 series victory on Tuesday. Chasing 295, Pakistan failed to get going, and no batter was able to stay at the crease and show some fight. Babar Azam has now gone 72 innings without scoring a century in international cricket, and his form continues to go from bad to worse. Babar Azam scored just nine runs in the third ODI against West Indies. (AFP)

Babar Azam departed back to the pavilion after scoring just nine runs. Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Abrar Ahmed registered ducks as there were a total of five Pakistan batters who failed to get on the scoring board.

For the West Indies, Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with six wickets, conceding 18 runs in 7.2 overs.

Gudakesh Motie took two wickets while Roston Chase picked up one wicket. West Indies needed just 29.2 overs to bundle out Pakistan to register a famous win.

With this victory, the West Indies registered their first home series win against Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series since 1988. This is also the West Indies' first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991.

Only Salman Ali Agha showed some determination to stay in the middle as he played a knock of 30 runs. However, with the other batters losing their wickets at the other end, it was only a matter of time before the hosts registered a memorable win.

Shai Hope's century

Earlier, West Indies captain Shai Hope played an unbeaten knock of 120, helped by 10 fours and 5 sixes, as the hosts posted 294/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Justin Greaves also chipped in with a useful cameo of 43 off 24 balls to help the West Indies get a late flourish and get over the 290-run mark.

For this innings, Shai Hope was also declared the Player of the Match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hope said, “It was very important for us to go deep. You want to set the tone in the powerplay. I wanted to give the team the best finish as well. We have struggled at times. We had 270-280 in mind. We had wickets in hand, wanted to capitalise.”

“Justin came in and played well. We had a pretty complete game today. I am extremely proud. We tend to stress on the negatives. We have been creating history in the last couple of years. Really great to see the guys pulling this off. Jayden is a quality bowler. I am more excited about his preparation. He is a class act. He can move the ball both ways. Bowling much better in white ball cricket,” he added.

Earlier, West Indies had lost back-to-back T20I series against Australia and Pakistan. Before that, the team from the Caribbean was also annihilated in the day-night Test against Australia, leading to questions over the state of cricket in the islands.

However, this series win against Pakistan comes as a welcome respite for head coach Daren Sammy.