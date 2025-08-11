Babar Azam's three-ball duck exposes his hype, called ‘overrated’ as PAK lose to WI: 'No Nepal, no party for statpadder'

Premier Pakistan batter Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans on social media after registering a duck in the second ODI against the West Indies. Babad missed out on a half-century in the series opener, while Jayden Seales cut his innings quite short on Sunday and outfoxed him for a three-ball duck. The 30-year-old's form has come under scrutiny, with his most recent ODI century dating back to August 2023, when he struck 151 against Nepal. That innings also marked the last occasion on which he reached triple figures in any format of international cricket. Babar Azam dismissed for a duck in the second ODI against West Indies.(AFP)

Pakistan fell to a five-wicket loss at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, allowing West Indies to draw level in the series with a victory by the same margin.

Bating first, Pakistan posted 171/7 in 37 overs in the rain-affected match, with Babar bagging a duck, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan also struggled to get going during his 38-ball stay in the middle. Rizwan scored only 16 as none of the visiting batters managed to cross the 40-run mark.

Babar failed to live up to the expectations and was dismissed inside the powerplay as Seales ripped through his defence to hit the timber.

West Indies outclass Pakistan to level series

Chasing a revised target of 181 in 35 overs under the DLS method, the West Indies were given a manageable equation after Pakistan’s stop-start innings was restricted to 171 for 7 from 37 overs due to multiple rain interruptions.

From a steady 101 for 3 after 18 overs, the Windies slipped to 111 for 5 in the 24th over. The slide included the dismissal of the in-form Sherfane Rutherford, who had kept the scoreboard moving with a breezy 33-ball 45 studded with three sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, just when Pakistan sensed an opening, Roston Chase and Justin Greaves came together to steady the innings. The pair showed composure and smart shot selection, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries. Their unbroken 77-run stand for the sixth wicket not only arrested the collapse but also guided the hosts home with wickets and overs to spare, sealing a composed and well-paced run chase.