Pakistan show up at training ground during India’s nets even as PCB brass await Islamabad’s clearance on Asia Cup

The Pakistan team dropped a subtle hint on Tuesday evening that they won’t pull out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejecting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand in the wake of the handshake row. However, top PCB officials are still awaiting a green light from Islamabad. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (R) reacts at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Stadium(AFP)

Amid uncertainty over their Asia Cup participation, Pakistan players turned up at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday evening for training session for the match against the UAE in the city. According to a video shared by the PTI, the Pakistan players looked in good spirits, with captain Salman Ali Agha and his teammates even greeting the UAE players, who were emptying the training ground after their session. Salman was even seen sharing a laugh with one of the UAE players before he made his way into the ground.

Pakistan's arrival at the ICC Academy overlapped with India's training session. The likes of India captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the Indian unit were still at the ground, and had almost an hour's worth of their allotted training time left. However, none of the Pakistani players ventured towards the Indian arena to have a look as their nets started under Mike Hesson.

Pakistan will head into the UAE match with the aim to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. Both sides have secured a win - against Oman, and a loss - against India, thus far in the tournament. With Suryakumar's men already having secured one spot from Group A into the next round, Wednesday's clash will be a do-or-die clash for Pakistan and the UAE.

PCB brass await Islamabad’s clearance on Asia Cup

Indian players' refusal to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts sparked quite a controversy on Sunday after the end of their Asia Cup face-off in Dubai. While PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), lashed out at the Indian team, PCB wrote a scathing letter to the ICC, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft sparked the handshake row when he urged the two captains not to shake hands at the toss. The Zimbabwean was accused of "misconduct of the highest order," with PCB calling for his suspension from the tournament. The board even threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup if their demand wasn't met. However, ICC rejected the plea on Tuesday.

Pakistan were expected to address the matter in the pre-match presser on Tuesday, but the team management cancelled it.

"They want to keep cards close to the chest and not answer any questions about boycott," a PCB insider, aware of developments, told PTI.

According to a report in the new agency, despite Pakistan players dropping by at the training ground, PCB continue to await a clearance from Islamabad