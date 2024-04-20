Explore
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

    Apr 20, 2024 10:39 PM IST
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:

    First Innings

    New Zealand Score - 90/10 in 18.1 overs


    New Zealand batting performance
    Mark Chapman 19(16)
    Cole McConchie 15(18)
    Shaheen Afridi 3.1-13-3
    Abrar Ahmed 4-15-2

    Second Innings

    Pakistan Score - 92/3 in 12.1 overs


    Pakistan batting performance
    Mohammad Rizwan 45(34)
    Irfan Khan 18(18)
    Benjamin Lister 2-10-1
    Ish Sodhi 3-18-1
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 10:39 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Four!

    Apr 20, 2024 10:38 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 88/3 after 12 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Irfan Khan 18 (18)
    Mohammad Rizwan 41 (33)
    New Zealand
    Ish Sodhi 1/18 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:34 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 85/3 after 11 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Irfan Khan 18 (15)
    Mohammad Rizwan 38 (30)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 0/30 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:32 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 83/3 after 10.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just the 8 needed! Outside off. This is played late and down to the third man fence. Deft touch.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:28 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 79/3 after 10 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Irfan Khan 13 (10)
    Mohammad Rizwan 37 (29)
    New Zealand
    Ish Sodhi 1/15 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:27 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Irfan Khan smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 76/3 after 9.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: SIX! Misjudgment! The fielder was very close to the ropes and steps on it as he takes it. On middle. Khan steps out and hits it down towards long on. The fielder does take it but touches the ropes in the process.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:24 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 68/3 after 9 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Irfan Khan 4 (6)
    Mohammad Rizwan 35 (27)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 0/24 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:18 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 60/3 after 8 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Rizwan 29 (24)
    Irfan Khan 2 (3)
    New Zealand
    Ish Sodhi 1/4 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:16 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khan is out and Pakistan at 56/3 after 7.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Khan falls. Not the best of outings for him on debut. This is tossed up outside off. It is the googly. Khan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the stumps.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:14 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 56/2 after 7 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Usman Khan 7 (5)
    Mohammad Rizwan 27 (22)
    New Zealand
    Michael Bracewell 1/19 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:14 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Usman Khan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 55/2 after 6.5 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! Finds the gap. Shorter and outside off. This is cut past point and this races away.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:11 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 48/2 after 6 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Rizwan 25 (19)
    Usman Khan 1 (2)
    New Zealand
    Jacob Duffy 0/7 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:10 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 47/2 after 5.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: NOT OUT! Not a bad review but the bounce saves Rizwan. This lands outside off and jags back in. Rizwan looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. It hits the pad and goes down to the third man fence. The Kiwi players appeal but it is turned down. They take the review but it is umpire's call as it is clipping the top of middle.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:05 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 41/2 after 5 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Usman Khan 0 (1)
    Mohammad Rizwan 23 (14)
    New Zealand
    Michael Bracewell 1/11 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:05 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Babar Azam is out and Pakistan at 41/2 after 4.5 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! st Tim Seifert b Michael Bracewell.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:04 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 41/1 after 4.4 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Superb from Azam. Tossed up, outside off. Azam cuts it hard and through covers for a boundary. Pakistan are flying high.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:02 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 34/1 after 4.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Good shot again! A bit short and wide of off. Rizwan cuts it through point and beats the fielder there. Four more.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:01 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 30/1 after 4 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 10 (11)
    Mohammad Rizwan 16 (11)
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 0/16 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 10:01 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 30/1 after 3.6 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just the over Pakistan needed to get thins going. Too full and on middle, Azam flicks it well past mid-wicket for four runs. 16 runs off it.

    Apr 20, 2024 10:00 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 25/1 after 3.4 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Times it so well. Too full and around off, Rizwan drives it down and beats the man at mid off for a boundary. 11 runs of the over so far.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:59 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 21/1 after 3.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: SIX! Solid shot! Comes right off the middle. A length ball, outside off. Rizwan steps across and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:57 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 14/1 after 3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Rizwan 5 (8)
    Babar Azam 5 (8)
    New Zealand
    Benjamin Lister 1/10 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:53 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 12/1 after 2 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 4 (6)
    Mohammad Rizwan 4 (4)
    New Zealand
    Jacob Duffy 0/4 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:53 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 12/1 after 1.6 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Threads it through this time. A length ball, outside off, Azam strokes it through cover-point for a boundary.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:49 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 8/1 after 1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Rizwan 4 (4)
    Babar Azam 0 (0)
    New Zealand
    Benjamin Lister 1/8 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:47 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 8/1 after 0.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Crunched away! Pitched up, outside off. Rizwan opens the bar face and strokes it through point for a boundary.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:45 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 4/1 after 0.2 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c & b Benjamin Lister.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:45 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Perfect start by Pakistan! A bumper to start on middle and Ayub pulls it high and over square leg where it bounces just near the ropes. Four runs.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:22 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Benjamin Lister is out and New Zealand at 90/10 after 18.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Shaheen Afridi.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 90/9 after 18 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Jacob Duffy 8 (10)
    Benjamin Lister 1 (1)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 1/27 (4)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Jacob Duffy smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 90/9 after 17.6 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Important runs! On a length and around off. Jacob Duffy heaves it over mid-wicket and it races to the fence. Good shot really.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:20 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Sears is out and New Zealand at 85/9 after 17.4 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! A simple catch at mid off. A half-volley, outside off. Ben Sears just hits it straight to mid off and Azam takes a simple catch. Even 100 looks impossible now.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 84/8 after 17 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Ben Sears 3 (4)
    Jacob Duffy 3 (6)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Amir 2/13 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:12 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 79/7 after 16 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Ish Sodhi 8 (13)
    Jacob Duffy 1 (4)
    Pakistan
    Shadab Khan 1/15 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:07 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 76/7 after 15 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Jacob Duffy 0 (1)
    Ish Sodhi 7 (10)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 2/13 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 9:06 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Cole McConchie is out and New Zealand at 76/7 after 14.5 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Corker of a yorker. Last of the recognised batter is out of here. Cole makes room. Shaheen bowls a wonderful yorker on the stumps. Cole misses and the stumps are hit.

    Apr 20, 2024 9:01 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 73/6 after 14 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Cole McConchie 14 (14)
    Ish Sodhi 6 (9)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/21 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 69/6 after 13 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Ish Sodhi 3 (4)
    Cole McConchie 13 (13)
    Pakistan
    Abrar Ahmed 2/15 (4)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 65/6 after 12 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Cole McConchie 11 (10)
    Ish Sodhi 1 (1)
    Pakistan
    Shadab Khan 1/12 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Cole McConchie smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 64/6 after 11.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! A full toss and it is put away! On middle. This is hit wide of long on and it races away.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:52 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 59/6 after 11.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! On off. Bracewell gets the reverse sweep out but hits it straight to Naseem Shah who takes it nicely.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:50 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 59/5 after 11 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Cole McConchie 6 (6)
    Michael Bracewell 4 (10)
    Pakistan
    Abrar Ahmed 2/11 (3)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 56/5 after 10 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Michael Bracewell 2 (6)
    Cole McConchie 5 (4)
    Pakistan
    Shadab Khan 0/6 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 50/5 after 9 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Michael Bracewell 0 (3)
    Cole McConchie 1 (1)
    Pakistan
    Abrar Ahmed 2/8 (2)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 50/5 after 8.3 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c Shadab Khan b Abrar Ahmed.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 49/4 after 8.1 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c Saim Ayub b Abrar Ahmed.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 49/3 after 8 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mark Chapman 19 (15)
    James Neesham 1 (5)
    Pakistan
    Iftikhar Ahmed 0/7 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mark Chapman smashed a Four on Iftikhar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 48/3 after 7.5 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! Tossed up, outside off. Mark Chapman drives on the up and to the right of long off for a boundary.

    Apr 20, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 42/3 after 7 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mark Chapman 13 (12)
    James Neesham 0 (2)
    Pakistan
    Abrar Ahmed 0/7 (1)

    Apr 20, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mark Chapman smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 39/3 after 6.2 overs

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Wide of the fielder! A bit short and on middle and leg. Chapman pulls it flat and to the left of deep square leg. The fielder dives but the ball brushes past his hand for four.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    News cricket Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes