Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- 34 Mins agoPakistan at 88/3 after 12 overs
- 38 Mins agoPakistan at 85/3 after 11 overs
- 40 Mins agoIrfan Khan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 83/3 after 10.1 overs
- 44 Mins agoPakistan at 79/3 after 10 overs
- 45 Mins agoIrfan Khan smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 76/3 after 9.3 overs
- 48 Mins agoPakistan at 68/3 after 9 overs
- 54 Mins agoPakistan at 60/3 after 8 overs
- 56 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Usman Khan is out and Pakistan at 56/3 after 7.1 overs
- 58 Mins agoPakistan at 56/2 after 7 overs
- 58 Mins agoUsman Khan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 55/2 after 6.5 overs
- 1 Mins agoPakistan at 48/2 after 6 overs
- 2 Mins agoMohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 47/2 after 5.3 overs
- 7 Mins agoPakistan at 41/2 after 5 overs
- 7 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Babar Azam is out and Pakistan at 41/2 after 4.5 overs
- 8 Mins agoBabar Azam smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 41/1 after 4.4 overs
- 10 Mins agoMohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 34/1 after 4.1 overs
- 11 Mins agoPakistan at 30/1 after 4 overs
- 11 Mins agoBabar Azam smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 30/1 after 3.6 overs
- 12 Mins agoMohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 25/1 after 3.4 overs
- 13 Mins agoMohammad Rizwan smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 21/1 after 3.3 overs
- 15 Mins agoPakistan at 14/1 after 3 overs
- 19 Mins agoPakistan at 12/1 after 2 overs
- 19 Mins agoBabar Azam smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 12/1 after 1.6 overs
- 23 Mins agoPakistan at 8/1 after 1 overs
- 25 Mins agoMohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 8/1 after 0.3 overs
- 27 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 4/1 after 0.2 overs
- 27 Mins agoSaim Ayub smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
- 50 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Benjamin Lister is out and New Zealand at 90/10 after 18.1 overs
- 51 Mins agoNew Zealand at 90/9 after 18 overs
- 51 Mins agoJacob Duffy smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 90/9 after 17.6 overs
- 52 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Ben Sears is out and New Zealand at 85/9 after 17.4 overs
- 56 Mins agoNew Zealand at 84/8 after 17 overs
- 13 Sec agoNew Zealand at 79/7 after 16 overs
- 5 Mins agoNew Zealand at 76/7 after 15 overs
- 6 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Cole McConchie is out and New Zealand at 76/7 after 14.5 overs
- 11 Mins agoNew Zealand at 73/6 after 14 overs
- 14 Mins agoNew Zealand at 69/6 after 13 overs
- 18 Mins agoNew Zealand at 65/6 after 12 overs
- 18 Mins agoCole McConchie smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 64/6 after 11.3 overs
- 20 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 59/6 after 11.1 overs
- 22 Mins agoNew Zealand at 59/5 after 11 overs
- 27 Mins agoNew Zealand at 56/5 after 10 overs
- 30 Mins agoNew Zealand at 50/5 after 9 overs
- 32 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 50/5 after 8.3 overs
- 33 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 49/4 after 8.1 overs
- 36 Mins agoNew Zealand at 49/3 after 8 overs
- 36 Mins agoMark Chapman smashed a Four on Iftikhar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 48/3 after 7.5 overs
- 38 Mins agoNew Zealand at 42/3 after 7 overs
- 40 Mins agoMark Chapman smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 39/3 after 6.2 overs
- 43 Mins agoNew Zealand at 35/3 after 6 overs
- 45 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Dean Foxcroft is out and New Zealand at 35/3 after 5.4 overs
- 46 Mins agoDean Foxcroft smashed a Six on Mohammad Amir bowling . New Zealand at 35/2 after 5.2 overs
- 47 Mins agoNew Zealand at 29/2 after 5 overs
- 48 Mins agoMark Chapman smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 27/2 after 4.3 overs
- 52 Mins agoNew Zealand at 23/2 after 4 overs
- 54 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Tim Robinson is out and New Zealand at 22/2 after 3.2 overs
- 57 Mins agoNew Zealand at 21/1 after 3 overs
- 59 Mins agoDean Foxcroft smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 20/1 after 2.2 overs
- 13 Sec agoIt’s a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out and New Zealand at 16/1 after 2.1 overs
- 2 Mins agoNew Zealand at 16/0 after 2 overs
- 2 Mins agoTim Robinson smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 16/0 after 1.6 overs
- 5 Mins agoTim Seifert smashed a Six on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 11/0 after 1.2 overs
- 7 Mins agoNew Zealand at 5/0 after 1 overs
- 8 Mins agoTim Seifert smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
- 36 Mins agoNew Zealand Playing XI
- 36 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 39 Mins agoToss Update
- 38 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score:
First Innings
New Zealand Score - 90/10 in 18.1 overs
New Zealand batting performance
Mark Chapman 19(16)
Cole McConchie 15(18)
Shaheen Afridi 3.1-13-3
Abrar Ahmed 4-15-2
Second Innings
Pakistan Score - 92/3 in 12.1 overs
Pakistan batting performance
Mohammad Rizwan 45(34)
Irfan Khan 18(18)
Benjamin Lister 2-10-1
Ish Sodhi 3-18-1
...Read More
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Four!
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 88/3 after 12 overs
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 18 (18)
Mohammad Rizwan 41 (33)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 1/18 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 85/3 after 11 overs
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 18 (15)
Mohammad Rizwan 38 (30)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/30 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 83/3 after 10.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just the 8 needed! Outside off. This is played late and down to the third man fence. Deft touch.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 79/3 after 10 overs
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 13 (10)
Mohammad Rizwan 37 (29)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 1/15 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Irfan Khan smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 76/3 after 9.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: SIX! Misjudgment! The fielder was very close to the ropes and steps on it as he takes it. On middle. Khan steps out and hits it down towards long on. The fielder does take it but touches the ropes in the process.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 68/3 after 9 overs
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 4 (6)
Mohammad Rizwan 35 (27)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/24 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 60/3 after 8 overs
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 29 (24)
Irfan Khan 2 (3)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 1/4 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khan is out and Pakistan at 56/3 after 7.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Khan falls. Not the best of outings for him on debut. This is tossed up outside off. It is the googly. Khan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the stumps.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 56/2 after 7 overs
Pakistan
Usman Khan 7 (5)
Mohammad Rizwan 27 (22)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1/19 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Usman Khan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 55/2 after 6.5 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! Finds the gap. Shorter and outside off. This is cut past point and this races away.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 48/2 after 6 overs
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 25 (19)
Usman Khan 1 (2)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 0/7 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 47/2 after 5.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: NOT OUT! Not a bad review but the bounce saves Rizwan. This lands outside off and jags back in. Rizwan looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. It hits the pad and goes down to the third man fence. The Kiwi players appeal but it is turned down. They take the review but it is umpire's call as it is clipping the top of middle.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 41/2 after 5 overs
Pakistan
Usman Khan 0 (1)
Mohammad Rizwan 23 (14)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1/11 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Babar Azam is out and Pakistan at 41/2 after 4.5 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! st Tim Seifert b Michael Bracewell.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 41/1 after 4.4 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! Superb from Azam. Tossed up, outside off. Azam cuts it hard and through covers for a boundary. Pakistan are flying high.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 34/1 after 4.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Good shot again! A bit short and wide of off. Rizwan cuts it through point and beats the fielder there. Four more.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 30/1 after 4 overs
Pakistan
Babar Azam 10 (11)
Mohammad Rizwan 16 (11)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/16 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 30/1 after 3.6 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just the over Pakistan needed to get thins going. Too full and on middle, Azam flicks it well past mid-wicket for four runs. 16 runs off it.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 25/1 after 3.4 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Times it so well. Too full and around off, Rizwan drives it down and beats the man at mid off for a boundary. 11 runs of the over so far.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 21/1 after 3.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: SIX! Solid shot! Comes right off the middle. A length ball, outside off. Rizwan steps across and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 14/1 after 3 overs
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 5 (8)
Babar Azam 5 (8)
New Zealand
Benjamin Lister 1/10 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 12/1 after 2 overs
Pakistan
Babar Azam 4 (6)
Mohammad Rizwan 4 (4)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 0/4 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 12/1 after 1.6 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Threads it through this time. A length ball, outside off, Azam strokes it through cover-point for a boundary.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan at 8/1 after 1 overs
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 4 (4)
Babar Azam 0 (0)
New Zealand
Benjamin Lister 1/8 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 8/1 after 0.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Crunched away! Pitched up, outside off. Rizwan opens the bar face and strokes it through point for a boundary.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 4/1 after 0.2 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c & b Benjamin Lister.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Benjamin Lister bowling . Pakistan at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Perfect start by Pakistan! A bumper to start on middle and Ayub pulls it high and over square leg where it bounces just near the ropes. Four runs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Benjamin Lister is out and New Zealand at 90/10 after 18.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Shaheen Afridi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 90/9 after 18 overs
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 8 (10)
Benjamin Lister 1 (1)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 1/27 (4)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Jacob Duffy smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . New Zealand at 90/9 after 17.6 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Important runs! On a length and around off. Jacob Duffy heaves it over mid-wicket and it races to the fence. Good shot really.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Sears is out and New Zealand at 85/9 after 17.4 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! A simple catch at mid off. A half-volley, outside off. Ben Sears just hits it straight to mid off and Azam takes a simple catch. Even 100 looks impossible now.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 84/8 after 17 overs
New Zealand
Ben Sears 3 (4)
Jacob Duffy 3 (6)
Pakistan
Mohammad Amir 2/13 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 79/7 after 16 overs
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 8 (13)
Jacob Duffy 1 (4)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1/15 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 76/7 after 15 overs
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 0 (1)
Ish Sodhi 7 (10)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 2/13 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Cole McConchie is out and New Zealand at 76/7 after 14.5 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Corker of a yorker. Last of the recognised batter is out of here. Cole makes room. Shaheen bowls a wonderful yorker on the stumps. Cole misses and the stumps are hit.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 73/6 after 14 overs
New Zealand
Cole McConchie 14 (14)
Ish Sodhi 6 (9)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/21 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 69/6 after 13 overs
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 3 (4)
Cole McConchie 13 (13)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 2/15 (4)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 65/6 after 12 overs
New Zealand
Cole McConchie 11 (10)
Ish Sodhi 1 (1)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1/12 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Cole McConchie smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 64/6 after 11.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! A full toss and it is put away! On middle. This is hit wide of long on and it races away.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 59/6 after 11.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! On off. Bracewell gets the reverse sweep out but hits it straight to Naseem Shah who takes it nicely.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 59/5 after 11 overs
New Zealand
Cole McConchie 6 (6)
Michael Bracewell 4 (10)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 2/11 (3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 56/5 after 10 overs
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 2 (6)
Cole McConchie 5 (4)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/6 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 50/5 after 9 overs
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0 (3)
Cole McConchie 1 (1)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 2/8 (2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 50/5 after 8.3 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c Shadab Khan b Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 49/4 after 8.1 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! c Saim Ayub b Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 49/3 after 8 overs
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 19 (15)
James Neesham 1 (5)
Pakistan
Iftikhar Ahmed 0/7 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mark Chapman smashed a Four on Iftikhar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 48/3 after 7.5 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! Tossed up, outside off. Mark Chapman drives on the up and to the right of long off for a boundary.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 42/3 after 7 overs
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 13 (12)
James Neesham 0 (2)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/7 (1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Mark Chapman smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 39/3 after 6.2 overs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Wide of the fielder! A bit short and on middle and leg. Chapman pulls it flat and to the left of deep square leg. The fielder dives but the ball brushes past his hand for four.